Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Newman Projections

Next Topic

We use Newman projections to visualize the rotations of conformers. Some are more stable than others. Let's take a look.

1

concept

How sigma bond rotation is visualized

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

So Newman projections are way of analyzing which sigma bond rotation will be the most stable. We have some rules about which rotations are better and which are worse!

Three Types of Conformations

The dihedral angle (theta), is equal to the angle between the two largest groups on either side of the projection.

2

concept

The energy states of 3 different Newman Projections.

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Plotting a Newman Energy Diagram

As you’ll see, when we plot (theta) against energy, we wind up getting a predictable pattern of peaks and valleys that can be used to better understand the different rotations. 

3

concept

How to draw a Newman Projection Energy Diagram.

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Professors may ask you to draw this, so don’t just tune it out! You need to understand the basics of energy diagrams for this topic. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.