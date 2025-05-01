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Nitrile to Ketone definitions

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  • Nitrile
    A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, making the carbon highly electrophilic and reactive toward nucleophiles.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, formed after acid workup of a nitrile.
  • Grignard Reagent
    An organometallic compound with a carbon-magnesium bond, acting as a strong nucleophile to add alkyl groups to electrophilic carbons.
  • Organolithium Reagent
    A highly reactive organometallic compound with a carbon-lithium bond, used to introduce alkyl groups via nucleophilic addition.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen when organometallics react with nitriles.
  • Electrophilic Carbon
    A carbon atom with a partial positive charge, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles, as seen in nitriles.
  • Acid Workup
    A sequence involving protonation, water addition, and elimination steps, converting intermediates into stable products like ketones.
  • Imine
    An intermediate with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed after nucleophilic addition to a nitrile and before conversion to a ketone.
  • Protonation
    The addition of a proton to a molecule, often used to activate intermediates for further transformation during acid workup.
  • Resonance Structure
    A different way of drawing the same molecule, showing delocalization of electrons, often used to depict charged intermediates.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as NH3 in the conversion of imine to ketone.
  • Proton Transfer
    A step where a proton moves from one atom to another, facilitating the transformation of intermediates during acid workup.
  • Elimination
    A reaction step where a group is expelled from a molecule, often forming a double bond, as seen when NH3 leaves to form a ketone.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving water to break chemical bonds, crucial in converting imine intermediates to ketones during acid workup.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, present in ketones and formed after the acid workup of a nitrile.