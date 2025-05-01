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Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, making the carbon highly electrophilic and reactive toward nucleophiles. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, formed after acid workup of a nitrile. Grignard Reagent An organometallic compound with a carbon-magnesium bond, acting as a strong nucleophile to add alkyl groups to electrophilic carbons. Organolithium Reagent A highly reactive organometallic compound with a carbon-lithium bond, used to introduce alkyl groups via nucleophilic addition. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen when organometallics react with nitriles. Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom with a partial positive charge, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles, as seen in nitriles. Acid Workup A sequence involving protonation, water addition, and elimination steps, converting intermediates into stable products like ketones. Imine An intermediate with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed after nucleophilic addition to a nitrile and before conversion to a ketone. Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, often used to activate intermediates for further transformation during acid workup. Resonance Structure A different way of drawing the same molecule, showing delocalization of electrons, often used to depict charged intermediates. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as NH3 in the conversion of imine to ketone. Proton Transfer A step where a proton moves from one atom to another, facilitating the transformation of intermediates during acid workup. Elimination A reaction step where a group is expelled from a molecule, often forming a double bond, as seen when NH3 leaves to form a ketone. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water to break chemical bonds, crucial in converting imine intermediates to ketones during acid workup. Carbonyl A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, present in ketones and formed after the acid workup of a nitrile.
Nitrile to Ketone definitions
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