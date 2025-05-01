Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, making the carbon highly electrophilic and reactive toward nucleophiles.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, formed after acid workup of a nitrile.

Grignard Reagent An organometallic compound with a carbon-magnesium bond, acting as a strong nucleophile to add alkyl groups to electrophilic carbons.

Organolithium Reagent A highly reactive organometallic compound with a carbon-lithium bond, used to introduce alkyl groups via nucleophilic addition.

Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, commonly seen when organometallics react with nitriles.

Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom with a partial positive charge, making it susceptible to attack by nucleophiles, as seen in nitriles.