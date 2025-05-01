What type of reagents are commonly used to convert nitriles into ketones? Organometallic reagents such as Grignard reagents (e.g., CH3MgBr) and organolithium reagents are commonly used.

Why is the carbon in a nitrile highly electrophilic? The strong dipole along the carbon-nitrogen bond makes the carbon highly electrophilic, similar to carbonyls.

What is the first step when reacting a nitrile with a Grignard reagent? The nucleophilic Grignard reagent attacks the electrophilic carbon of the nitrile, forming an intermediate with a negatively charged nitrogen.

What functional group is formed after the nucleophilic addition of a Grignard reagent to a nitrile? An imine intermediate is formed, which has a nitrogen with a negative charge.

What is the purpose of the acid workup in the nitrile to ketone conversion? The acid workup protonates the nitrogen and facilitates the conversion of the imine intermediate into a ketone.

What happens to the nitrogen atom during the acid workup step? The nitrogen is protonated, then eliminated as NH3 (ammonia), allowing the formation of the ketone.