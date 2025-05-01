Back
Nitrogenous Bases Molecules containing nitrogen that serve as fundamental components of nucleic acids, divided into two structural categories. Pyrimidines Single-ringed molecules including Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil, each with unique functional group modifications. Purines Double-ringed molecules, specifically Adenine and Guanine, characterized by four embedded nitrogen atoms. Cytosine A pyrimidine with one carbonyl and one amine group, differing from others by its NH2 functional group. Thymine A DNA-exclusive pyrimidine, structurally similar to Uracil but distinguished by an additional methyl group. Uracil An RNA-exclusive pyrimidine featuring two carbonyl groups and each nitrogen bonded to a hydrogen. Adenine A purine with an added amine group (NH2) on its ring structure, maintaining a double bond on one nitrogen. Guanine A purine containing both a carbonyl and an amine group, with nitrogen bonding adjusted to accommodate these groups. Methyl Group A functional group consisting of one carbon and three hydrogens, present in Thymine but absent in Uracil. Amine Group A functional group (NH2) found in Cytosine, Adenine, and Guanine, influencing hydrogen bonding and base pairing. Carbonyl Group A functional group (C=O) present in Uracil, Thymine, Cytosine, and Guanine, affecting base structure and reactivity. Single Ring Structure A molecular framework characteristic of pyrimidines, providing a compact, planar shape. Double Ring Structure A fused two-ring system found in purines, increasing molecular complexity and nitrogen content. Nucleic Acids Macromolecules such as DNA and RNA, constructed from sequences of nitrogenous bases. Base Pairing The specific hydrogen bonding interactions between nitrogenous bases, essential for nucleic acid structure.
Nitrogenous Bases definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15