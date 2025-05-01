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Nitrogenous Bases definitions

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  • Nitrogenous Bases
    Molecules containing nitrogen that serve as fundamental components of nucleic acids, divided into two structural categories.
  • Pyrimidines
    Single-ringed molecules including Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil, each with unique functional group modifications.
  • Purines
    Double-ringed molecules, specifically Adenine and Guanine, characterized by four embedded nitrogen atoms.
  • Cytosine
    A pyrimidine with one carbonyl and one amine group, differing from others by its NH2 functional group.
  • Thymine
    A DNA-exclusive pyrimidine, structurally similar to Uracil but distinguished by an additional methyl group.
  • Uracil
    An RNA-exclusive pyrimidine featuring two carbonyl groups and each nitrogen bonded to a hydrogen.
  • Adenine
    A purine with an added amine group (NH2) on its ring structure, maintaining a double bond on one nitrogen.
  • Guanine
    A purine containing both a carbonyl and an amine group, with nitrogen bonding adjusted to accommodate these groups.
  • Methyl Group
    A functional group consisting of one carbon and three hydrogens, present in Thymine but absent in Uracil.
  • Amine Group
    A functional group (NH2) found in Cytosine, Adenine, and Guanine, influencing hydrogen bonding and base pairing.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group (C=O) present in Uracil, Thymine, Cytosine, and Guanine, affecting base structure and reactivity.
  • Single Ring Structure
    A molecular framework characteristic of pyrimidines, providing a compact, planar shape.
  • Double Ring Structure
    A fused two-ring system found in purines, increasing molecular complexity and nitrogen content.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Macromolecules such as DNA and RNA, constructed from sequences of nitrogenous bases.
  • Base Pairing
    The specific hydrogen bonding interactions between nitrogenous bases, essential for nucleic acid structure.