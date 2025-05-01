Nitrogenous Bases Molecules containing nitrogen that serve as fundamental components of nucleic acids, divided into two structural categories.

Pyrimidines Single-ringed molecules including Cytosine, Thymine, and Uracil, each with unique functional group modifications.

Purines Double-ringed molecules, specifically Adenine and Guanine, characterized by four embedded nitrogen atoms.

Cytosine A pyrimidine with one carbonyl and one amine group, differing from others by its NH2 functional group.

Thymine A DNA-exclusive pyrimidine, structurally similar to Uracil but distinguished by an additional methyl group.

Uracil An RNA-exclusive pyrimidine featuring two carbonyl groups and each nitrogen bonded to a hydrogen.