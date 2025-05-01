Nucleophile Species with high electron density, often carrying a negative charge, that donates electrons to form new bonds.

Electrophile Species with low electron density, often neutral or electron-deficient, that accepts electrons during reactions.

Substitution Reaction Process where a nucleophile replaces a group attached to an electrophile, requiring bond breaking and forming.

Bronsted-Lowry Reaction Type of acid-base process involving proton transfer and formation of a conjugate base and new bond.

Lewis Acid Electron-deficient species, often with an empty orbital, that readily accepts electron pairs.

Lewis Base Electron-rich species capable of donating a pair of electrons to form a covalent bond.