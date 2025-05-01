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Nucleophile Species with high electron density, often carrying a negative charge, that donates electrons to form new bonds. Electrophile Species with low electron density, often neutral or electron-deficient, that accepts electrons during reactions. Substitution Reaction Process where a nucleophile replaces a group attached to an electrophile, requiring bond breaking and forming. Bronsted-Lowry Reaction Type of acid-base process involving proton transfer and formation of a conjugate base and new bond. Lewis Acid Electron-deficient species, often with an empty orbital, that readily accepts electron pairs. Lewis Base Electron-rich species capable of donating a pair of electrons to form a covalent bond. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with an electron pair when a new bond forms during substitution. Conjugate Base Species formed after an acid donates a proton, often acting as a leaving group in reactions. Formal Charge Calculated value indicating electron distribution on an atom, used to assess stability after reactions. Octet Stable electron configuration where an atom possesses eight valence electrons, guiding bond formation. Dipole Separation of charge within a bond, creating partial positive and negative regions that influence reactivity. Acidic Hydrogen Hydrogen atom with partial positive character, easily transferred during acid-base or substitution reactions. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of orbitals, resulting from electron pair sharing. Empty Orbital Unoccupied atomic or molecular region capable of accepting electron pairs during bond formation. Equilibrium Arrow Symbol indicating reversible reactions, especially in proton transfer processes.
Nucleophilic Substitution definitions
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