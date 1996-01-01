Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #10 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #10
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How do you draw the structure of the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the major product by following the reaction mechanism and indicating the correct connectivity.How do you determine the major product of a reaction?Determine the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of the products.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the major organic product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction sequence?Draw the major product by following each step in the sequence and applying the appropriate mechanisms.How do you draw a structural formula for the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the structural formula by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new connectivity.How do you draw the major organic product(s) of a reaction?Draw the major product(s) by applying the reaction mechanism and indicating the correct structure.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the major organic product by following the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds.How do you draw the organic product of a reaction?Draw the organic product by applying the reaction mechanism to the reactants.How do you give the major product for a reaction?Give the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you draw the product of a reaction sequence?Draw the product by following each step in the sequence and applying the appropriate mechanisms.How do you draw the major product of a reaction?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you give the major organic product of a reaction?Give the major organic product by considering the reaction type and the stability of the products.How do you predict the major product for a series of reactions?Predict the major product by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.How do you provide the structure of the major organic product of a reaction?Provide the structure by applying the reaction mechanism and drawing the resulting compound.How do you draw the product of a reaction, ignoring inorganic byproducts?Draw the organic product by applying the reaction mechanism and omitting inorganic byproducts.How do you predict the major substitution products of a reaction?Predict the major substitution products by considering the nucleophile, leaving group, and reaction conditions.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction under specific conditions?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and considering the reaction conditions.How do you draw the major product(s) from the addition of HBr to an alkene?Draw the product(s) by applying Markovnikov's rule for the addition of HBr to the alkene.How do you predict the product for a reaction sequence?Predict the product by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.What is the major organic product of the reaction of an alkene with HBr?The major product is the alkyl bromide formed by Markovnikov addition of HBr to the alkene.How do you predict the major organic product of a reaction?Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you add curved arrows to reactants in a reaction mechanism?Add curved arrows to show the movement of electrons from electron-rich to electron-poor sites.How do you provide the major organic product(s) of a reaction?Provide the major product(s) by applying the reaction mechanism and drawing the resulting compounds.How do you predict the oxidation product of treating an alkene?Predict the oxidation product by considering the reagents and the possible addition of oxygen-containing groups.How do you determine the structures of compounds in a reaction scheme?Determine the structures by following the reaction steps and applying the relevant mechanisms.How do you select the expected major organic product for a reaction?Select the major product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of possible products.How do you give the product for a reaction?Give the product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you devise a four-step synthesis from a starting material to a product?Devise a synthesis by selecting appropriate reactions for each step to transform the starting material into the product.How do you predict the major organic product of a reaction?Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you determine the expected major product for a reaction?Determine the expected major product by analyzing the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.How do you identify the major product of a reaction?Identify the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you classify a reaction as addition, elimination, substitution, or rearrangement?Classify the reaction by analyzing the changes in bonds and atoms exchanged during the reaction.How do you predict the organic and inorganic products of a reaction?Predict the products by applying the reaction mechanism and identifying both organic and inorganic species formed.What is the expected product of the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl?The expected product is the alkyl chloride formed by addition of HCl to the diene.How do you draw the major organic product for a reaction?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you predict the major product for a reaction?Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you predict the major organic product for a reaction sequence?Predict the major product by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.How do you predict the product for a reaction sequence?Predict the product by following each step and applying the appropriate mechanisms.How do you draw the structure of the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the structure by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new connectivity.What is the outcome of bromination of an alkene by N-bromosuccinimide?Bromination by N-bromosuccinimide yields an allylic bromide.