Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #11 Flashcards

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #11
  • How do you determine the major organic product for a reaction scheme?
    Determine the major product by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.
  • How does the chlorination of propane proceed as a radical chain reaction?
    Chlorination of propane proceeds via initiation, propagation, and termination steps in a radical chain mechanism.
  • What is the role of acid chlorides in organic reactions?
    Acid chlorides are reactive acylating agents used in substitution and addition reactions.
  • How do you draw the major products for a reaction?
    Draw the major products by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.
  • How do you determine the major product for a reaction?
    Determine the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you predict the major product for a reaction?
    Predict the major product by analyzing the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.
  • How do you select the best reagents for a series of reactions?
    Select the best reagents by matching each reaction step with the appropriate transformation.
  • How do you draw the product of a reaction sequence?
    Draw the product by following each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.
  • How do you give the major product for a reaction?
    Give the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you draw the major organic product for a reaction with excess reagents?
    Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and considering the effect of excess reagents.
  • How do you draw the major product of a reaction, ignoring inorganic byproducts?
    Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and omitting inorganic byproducts.
  • How do you predict the final organic product of a two-step sequence?
    Predict the final product by applying the mechanisms of both steps in sequence.
  • How do you draw the organic product of each step in a synthesis?
    Draw the product of each step by applying the relevant reaction mechanism.
  • How do you predict the major product of a reaction sequence?
    Predict the major product by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.
  • How do you predict the major and minor products for a reaction?
    Predict the major and minor products by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you determine the expected major product of a reaction?
    Determine the expected major product by analyzing the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.
  • How do you supply the correct major product formed from a reaction?
    Supply the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and drawing the resulting compound.
  • How do you determine the major product of a reaction?
    Determine the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you compare the rates of two elimination reactions?
    Compare the rates by considering the structure of the substrate, the base, and the reaction conditions.
  • How do you predict the intermediate and product for a reaction sequence?
    Predict the intermediate and product by applying the mechanisms of each step in the sequence.
  • How do you choose the reagent(s) most likely to complete a reaction?
    Choose reagents that match the required reaction type and functional group transformation.
  • How do you draw the organic products formed in a reaction?
    Draw the products by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.
  • How do you select appropriate reagents to achieve a synthetic transformation?
    Select reagents based on the desired reaction type and the functional groups involved.
  • How do you draw the major product of a reaction, including stereochemistry if applicable?
    Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and indicating stereochemistry if relevant.
  • How do you predict the major organic product of the reaction of 2-methyl-1-propene?
    Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you draw the major organic product for two different reaction conditions?
    Draw the major product for each condition by applying the relevant reaction mechanism.
  • How do you construct a three-step synthesis of trans-2-pentene?
    Construct the synthesis by selecting appropriate reactions to convert the starting material into trans-2-pentene.
  • What is the best choice of reagent to accomplish a transformation?
    The best reagent is one that efficiently promotes the desired reaction mechanism.
  • How do you predict the major product of a reaction?
    Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you draw the products expected from a reaction?
    Draw the products by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.
  • What is the outcome of the reaction of benzonitrile with methyl chloride and AlCl3?
    The outcome is the alkylation of benzonitrile via a Friedel-Crafts reaction.
  • What is the major elimination product obtained from a reaction?
    The major elimination product is typically the more substituted alkene, following Zaitsev's rule.
  • How do you give the product of a reaction?
    Give the product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.
  • How do you draw the major organic product for the same substrate under two different conditions?
    Draw the major product for each condition by applying the relevant reaction mechanism.
  • How do you give the major product for a reaction?
    Give the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.
  • How do you draw the organic products formed in a reaction?
    Draw the products by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.
  • How do you classify a reaction as substitution, elimination, or addition?
    Classify the reaction by analyzing the changes in bonds and atoms exchanged during the reaction.
  • How do you draw the organic product of a reaction?
    Draw the organic product by applying the reaction mechanism to the reactants.
  • How do you identify the expected major product for a reaction?
    Identify the expected major product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.
  • How do you draw the organic product of a given reaction?
    Draw the organic product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.