Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #12 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #12
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/35
How do you select suitable reagents for a transformation?Select suitable reagents based on the desired reaction type and functional group transformation.How do you select the kinetic and thermodynamic products of a reaction?Select the kinetic product as the one formed fastest and the thermodynamic product as the most stable.How do you draw the major product formed in the reaction of an epoxide with methoxide in methanol?Draw the product by showing nucleophilic attack of methoxide on the epoxide, opening the ring.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction sequence?Draw the major product by following each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.How do you identify the sole product of a reaction?Identify the sole product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.How do you draw the major organic product for the same substrate under two different conditions?Draw the major product for each condition by applying the relevant reaction mechanism.What is the product of a base-catalyzed aldol condensation?The product is a β-unsaturated carbonyl compound formed by condensation of two aldehydes or ketones.How do you draw the organic products of a reaction?Draw the products by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.What is the major product of SN1 solvolysis of tert-butyl chloride?The major product is tert-butyl alcohol formed by substitution of chloride with water.How do you predict the major products of a reaction?Predict the major products by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of possible products.How do you select the major product of a reaction?Select the major product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of products.Which compounds undergo electrophilic addition with aqueous sulfuric acid?Alkenes and alkynes typically undergo electrophilic addition with aqueous sulfuric acid.How do you identify the expected major product of an electrocyclic reaction?Identify the major product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stereochemistry of the electrocyclic process.What is the outcome of the reaction of 4-methyl-3-penten-2-one with ethylmagnesium bromide?The outcome is the addition of the Grignard reagent to the carbonyl group, forming a tertiary alcohol.How do you draw the major product of a reaction?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you draw the structures of organic products in a two-step synthesis?Draw the products by applying the mechanism of each step in sequence.How do you draw the missing products or reagents in a multistep synthesis?Draw the missing products or reagents by analyzing each step and applying the relevant mechanisms.How do you draw the major neutral organic product(s) for a reaction?Draw the major neutral product(s) by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the resulting compounds.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction, ignoring stereochemistry?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and omitting stereochemistry.What are the appropriate reagents to carry out a conversion in organic chemistry?Appropriate reagents are those that facilitate the desired transformation, such as acids, bases, nucleophiles, or electrophiles.What is the expected major final product of a reaction sequence?The expected major final product is the most stable compound formed after all steps in the sequence.How do you classify organic reactions?Classify organic reactions as acid-base, substitution, elimination, or addition based on the changes in bonds and atoms exchanged.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the major organic product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material.How do you select the best reagents for a reaction?Select the best reagents by matching the reaction type and functional group transformation.How do you draw the major organic product generated in a reaction?Draw the major product by applying the reaction mechanism and showing the new bonds formed.What are the products of the reaction of ethers with HI?Ethers react with HI to form two cleavage products: an alkyl iodide and an alcohol.What is the expected product of a reaction?The expected product is the compound formed according to the reaction mechanism and conditions.What is the outcome of bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid?Bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid yields a brominated aromatic compound.Which compounds undergo the haloform reaction?Compounds with a methyl ketone group undergo the haloform reaction.What is the major product of the reaction of an alkene with HBr?The major product is the alkyl bromide formed by Markovnikov addition of HBr to the alkene.How do you draw the major organic product of a reaction with H2SO4?Draw the major product by applying the acid-catalyzed reaction mechanism to the starting material.What are the most common reaction conditions for the dehydration of 2,3-dimethyl-2-pentanol?Common conditions include heating with a strong acid such as sulfuric acid to promote elimination.How do you select all products expected for a reaction?Select all products by considering the reaction mechanism and possible side reactions.How can 1-butanol be converted into other compounds?1-Butanol can be converted into other compounds by applying appropriate reaction mechanisms such as oxidation, substitution, or elimination.What is the focus of organic chemistry?Organic chemistry is the study of compounds containing carbon.