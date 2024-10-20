Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why are most gram-negative bacteria resistant to the actions of penicillin? Most gram-negative bacteria have an outer membrane that prevents penicillin from reaching its target.

Which of the following is required for dark reactions to take place? ATP and NADPH are required for dark reactions to take place.

When two reactions are coupled in a cell When two reactions are coupled, the energy released from one reaction drives the other.

What is one problem with artificial selection? Artificial selection can reduce genetic diversity, making populations more susceptible to diseases.

What role do decomposers play in the nitrogen cycle? Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing nitrogen back into the soil as ammonia.

How do many human activities influence the carbon cycle? Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, increase atmospheric CO2 levels.

Which of these is an anabolic reaction? The synthesis of proteins from amino acids is an anabolic reaction.

How many traits are we examining in a dihybrid cross? A dihybrid cross examines two traits.

Which of the following is an example of point source pollution? A factory discharge pipe is an example of point source pollution.

Which of the following are limitations of antibiotics? Limitations of antibiotics include resistance development and ineffectiveness against viruses.

What is the purpose of restriction enzymes? The purpose of restriction enzymes is to cut DNA at specific sequences for genetic manipulation.

How can humans selectively breed a vegetable to produce a more desirable crop? Humans can selectively breed by choosing plants with desirable traits to reproduce over generations.

How does a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor work? A noncompetitive inhibitor binds to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, altering its function.

Which compound is produced during regeneration? RuBP (ribulose bisphosphate) is produced during the regeneration phase of the Calvin cycle.

Which of the following staining procedures requires the use of only a single dye? A simple stain requires the use of only a single dye.

Which of the following is labeled with an enzyme in an ELISA test? The secondary antibody is labeled with an enzyme in an ELISA test.

How does the human impact of fertilizers impact the nitrogen cycle? Fertilizers add excess nitrogen to ecosystems, leading to nutrient pollution and eutrophication.

What is the name of the model that shows multiple food chains? A food web is the model that shows multiple interconnected food chains.

Why is the clear area surrounding an antibiotic disk called the zone of inhibition? The clear area is called the zone of inhibition because it indicates where bacteria cannot grow due to the antibiotic.

What is the primary function of the Calvin cycle? The primary function of the Calvin cycle is to convert carbon dioxide into glucose using ATP and NADPH.

Which statement about enzymes is false? Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is false; they are not consumed.

Which of the following is true of enzymes? Enzymes lower the activation energy of reactions, increasing the reaction rate.

Which of the following statements are true of logistic growth? Logistic growth occurs when a population's growth slows and stabilizes at the carrying capacity.

What two molecules are produced by the light reactions and used to power the Calvin cycle? ATP and NADPH are produced by the light reactions and used to power the Calvin cycle.

What enzyme forms covalent bonds between restriction fragments? DNA ligase forms covalent bonds between restriction fragments.

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor reduce an enzyme’s activity? A noncompetitive inhibitor binds to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, altering its shape and reducing activity.

Which action could produce a carbonyl group? Oxidation of an alcohol could produce a carbonyl group.

If you forget to use the decolorizer If you forget to use the decolorizer in a Gram stain, all cells will appear purple, as the crystal violet is not removed from Gram-negative cells.

Which drug should be available to counteract the effect of edrophonium chloride? Atropine should be available to counteract the effect of edrophonium chloride.

Which complex organic molecules were synthesized in Miller's experiment? Amino acids were synthesized in Miller's experiment.

Why would a recombinant DNA molecule be inserted into a host cell? A recombinant DNA molecule is inserted into a host cell to express a new gene or produce a desired protein.

Which of the following statements regarding competitive inhibitors is true? Competitive inhibitors bind to the active site of an enzyme, competing with the substrate.

What enables competitive inhibitors to bind to a specific enzyme? Competitive inhibitors have a similar shape to the substrate, allowing them to bind to the enzyme's active site.

What accepts the electron after it passes through the second electron transport complex? NADP+ accepts the electron after it passes through the second electron transport complex, forming NADPH.

Where does the light-independent reactions get their energy from? The light-independent reactions get their energy from ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions.

What is the correct way to measure the zone of inhibition? The correct way to measure the zone of inhibition is from the edge of the disk to the edge of the clear area.

Why is it ineffective to treat viral disease with antibiotics? Antibiotics target bacterial structures and functions, which viruses do not possess, making them ineffective against viral diseases.

What treatment is being compared to the control in the experiment? The specific treatment compared to the control depends on the experimental design and hypothesis being tested.

Which two extinction risks may be a direct result of the pet trade? Overexploitation and habitat destruction are two extinction risks that may result from the pet trade.