Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #4 Flashcards

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #4
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #4
- Which of the following are causes of spontaneous mutations?Spontaneous mutations can be caused by errors in DNA replication and natural background radiation.
- Which is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur?Light energy is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur.
- Which of these provides an example of molecules moving by facilitated diffusion?Glucose transport into cells via GLUT transporters is an example of facilitated diffusion.
- Which of the following statements about enzymes are correct?Enzymes lower the activation energy of reactions and are not consumed in the process.
- Which virus is correctly matched with its structure?The influenza virus is correctly matched with its structure as an enveloped virus with segmented RNA.
- What is the role of decomposers in the nitrogen cycle?Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing nitrogen back into the soil as ammonia.
- What do antibiotics target?Antibiotics target bacterial cell walls, protein synthesis, DNA replication, and metabolic pathways.
- How do nitrates turn back into nitrogen gas?Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates into nitrogen gas through the process of denitrification.
- Under what conditions does the trp repressor block transcription of the trp operon?The trp repressor blocks transcription of the trp operon when tryptophan levels are high.
- Which is required for the light-independent reactions in photosynthesis to occur?Carbon dioxide, ATP, and NADPH are required for the light-independent reactions to occur.
- What is the end goal of PCR?The end goal of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.
- What is the function of the primers in PCR?Primers provide a starting point for DNA synthesis during PCR.
- Which of the following mutations would be classified as indels?Insertions and deletions of nucleotides are classified as indels.
- Where do the electrons entering Photosystem II come from?The electrons entering Photosystem II come from the splitting of water molecules.
- Which of the following are systems bacteria can use to protect against invading DNA?Bacteria can use restriction-modification systems to protect against invading DNA.
- Evidence indicates that carbon fixation is which of the following?Carbon fixation is the process of converting inorganic carbon (CO2) into organic compounds (glucose) in photosynthesis.
- Which of the following statements describes an example of natural selection acting on a population?An example of natural selection is the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.
- Which of the following is an active form of solar power?Photovoltaic cells are an active form of solar power.
- Which of the following statements about enzymes is not true?Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is not true; they are not consumed.
- Which of the following types of organisms uses hydrogen sulfide for reducing power?Chemolithoautotrophs use hydrogen sulfide for reducing power.
- Which of the following statements about carrier proteins is false?Carrier proteins do not require energy to transport molecules is false; some do require energy.
- What are the advantages of using recombinant products instead of natural products?Recombinant products can be produced in large quantities, are consistent in quality, and can be modified for specific purposes.
- Which enzyme was least likely used in cloning of wt-prr cDNA?DNA polymerase is least likely used in the initial cloning of cDNA; reverse transcriptase is used instead.
- In which phase of the growth curve is the population-doubling time fastest?The population-doubling time is fastest during the exponential (log) phase.
- Which of the following is a true statement about photosynthesis?Photosynthesis converts light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.
- Which of the following does not describe enzymes?Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze does not describe enzymes; they are not consumed.
- Which of the following antibiotics target the 70S ribosome of bacterial cells?Tetracycline targets the 70S ribosome of bacterial cells.
- Which of the following statements about bacteria is false?Bacteria have a nucleus is false; they lack a nucleus.
- Which of the following will cause a frameshift mutation?Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three will cause a frameshift mutation.
- What is the difference between natural selection and selective breeding?Natural selection is an unguided process where traits that enhance survival are favored, while selective breeding is a human-guided process to enhance desired traits.
- Which of the following is not a potential result of a bottleneck event?Increased genetic diversity is not a potential result of a bottleneck event; it typically decreases genetic diversity.
- Where do light-dependent reactions occur?Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
- Which of the following is changed in a reaction by the action of an enzyme?The activation energy of a reaction is changed by the action of an enzyme.
- Which of the following processes will occur in the presence or absence of oxygen?Glycolysis will occur in the presence or absence of oxygen.
- What transports electrons from the light reactions to the Calvin cycle?NADPH transports electrons from the light reactions to the Calvin cycle.
- Which of the following statements correctly describes a dihybrid cross?A dihybrid cross involves two traits and results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation.
- What color do gram-negative bacteria exhibit after gram staining?Gram-negative bacteria exhibit a pink color after gram staining.
- Which of the following materials are needed for performing a gram stain?Materials needed for a gram stain include crystal violet, iodine, alcohol, and safranin.
- Which of the following is an example of microbial change?The development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria is an example of microbial change.
- What causes dead zones?Dead zones are caused by nutrient pollution leading to algal blooms and subsequent oxygen depletion.