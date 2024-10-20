Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following are causes of spontaneous mutations? Spontaneous mutations can be caused by errors in DNA replication and natural background radiation.

Which is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur? Light energy is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur.

Which of these provides an example of molecules moving by facilitated diffusion? Glucose transport into cells via GLUT transporters is an example of facilitated diffusion.

Which of the following statements about enzymes are correct? Enzymes lower the activation energy of reactions and are not consumed in the process.

Which virus is correctly matched with its structure? The influenza virus is correctly matched with its structure as an enveloped virus with segmented RNA.

What is the role of decomposers in the nitrogen cycle? Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing nitrogen back into the soil as ammonia.

What do antibiotics target? Antibiotics target bacterial cell walls, protein synthesis, DNA replication, and metabolic pathways.

How do nitrates turn back into nitrogen gas? Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates into nitrogen gas through the process of denitrification.

Under what conditions does the trp repressor block transcription of the trp operon? The trp repressor blocks transcription of the trp operon when tryptophan levels are high.

Which is required for the light-independent reactions in photosynthesis to occur? Carbon dioxide, ATP, and NADPH are required for the light-independent reactions to occur.

What is the end goal of PCR? The end goal of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.

What is the function of the primers in PCR? Primers provide a starting point for DNA synthesis during PCR.

Which of the following mutations would be classified as indels? Insertions and deletions of nucleotides are classified as indels.

Where do the electrons entering Photosystem II come from? The electrons entering Photosystem II come from the splitting of water molecules.

Which of the following are systems bacteria can use to protect against invading DNA? Bacteria can use restriction-modification systems to protect against invading DNA.

Evidence indicates that carbon fixation is which of the following? Carbon fixation is the process of converting inorganic carbon (CO2) into organic compounds (glucose) in photosynthesis.

Which of the following statements describes an example of natural selection acting on a population? An example of natural selection is the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.

Which of the following is an active form of solar power? Photovoltaic cells are an active form of solar power.

Which of the following statements about enzymes is not true? Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is not true; they are not consumed.

Which of the following types of organisms uses hydrogen sulfide for reducing power? Chemolithoautotrophs use hydrogen sulfide for reducing power.

Which of the following statements about carrier proteins is false? Carrier proteins do not require energy to transport molecules is false; some do require energy.

What are the advantages of using recombinant products instead of natural products? Recombinant products can be produced in large quantities, are consistent in quality, and can be modified for specific purposes.

Which enzyme was least likely used in cloning of wt-prr cDNA? DNA polymerase is least likely used in the initial cloning of cDNA; reverse transcriptase is used instead.

In which phase of the growth curve is the population-doubling time fastest? The population-doubling time is fastest during the exponential (log) phase.

Which of the following is a true statement about photosynthesis? Photosynthesis converts light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.

Which of the following does not describe enzymes? Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze does not describe enzymes; they are not consumed.

Which of the following antibiotics target the 70S ribosome of bacterial cells? Tetracycline targets the 70S ribosome of bacterial cells.

Which of the following statements about bacteria is false? Bacteria have a nucleus is false; they lack a nucleus.

Which of the following will cause a frameshift mutation? Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three will cause a frameshift mutation.

What is the difference between natural selection and selective breeding? Natural selection is an unguided process where traits that enhance survival are favored, while selective breeding is a human-guided process to enhance desired traits.

Which of the following is not a potential result of a bottleneck event? Increased genetic diversity is not a potential result of a bottleneck event; it typically decreases genetic diversity.

Where do light-dependent reactions occur? Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.

Which of the following is changed in a reaction by the action of an enzyme? The activation energy of a reaction is changed by the action of an enzyme.

Which of the following processes will occur in the presence or absence of oxygen? Glycolysis will occur in the presence or absence of oxygen.

What transports electrons from the light reactions to the Calvin cycle? NADPH transports electrons from the light reactions to the Calvin cycle.

Which of the following statements correctly describes a dihybrid cross? A dihybrid cross involves two traits and results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation.

What color do gram-negative bacteria exhibit after gram staining? Gram-negative bacteria exhibit a pink color after gram staining.

Which of the following materials are needed for performing a gram stain? Materials needed for a gram stain include crystal violet, iodine, alcohol, and safranin.

Which of the following is an example of microbial change? The development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria is an example of microbial change.