Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #5 Flashcards

- What happens at the end of the lytic cycle?At the end of the lytic cycle, the host cell bursts, releasing new viral particles.
- How will you select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli in this experiment?To select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli, expose the bacteria to an antibiotic and culture the surviving colonies.
- Which of the following is an example of disinfection?Using bleach to clean a surface is an example of disinfection.
- Which of the following is not a stimulant?Alcohol is not a stimulant; it is a depressant.
- Which best describes how the photosystems are used in the light-dependent reactions?Photosystems I and II capture light energy to drive the electron transport chain and produce ATP and NADPH.
- What happens in the process of fluorescence?In fluorescence, a substance absorbs light at one wavelength and emits light at a longer wavelength.
- Which of the following is the antidote for heparin?Protamine sulfate is the antidote for heparin.
- Which of the following diseases is not caused by prions?Influenza is not caused by prions; it is caused by a virus.
- What connects the two photosystems in the light reactions?The electron transport chain connects the two photosystems in the light reactions.
- Which of the following is not true of enzymes?Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is not true; they are not consumed.
- Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic?Ciprofloxacin is a synthetic antimicrobial drug.
- Which of the following is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial?Vancomycin is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial.
- Where do light-dependent reactions occur?Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
- Which vitamin is mismatched with its deficiency?Vitamin C is mismatched with rickets; rickets is caused by a deficiency in vitamin D.
- What does a zone of inhibition around a chemical-saturated disc indicate?A zone of inhibition indicates the effectiveness of the chemical in inhibiting microbial growth.
- Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?Using bacteria to clean up oil spills is an example of bioremediation.
- What might be the result of not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently prior to heat fixation?Not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently can cause cell lysis during heat fixation.
- How does natural selection act to change allele frequencies?Natural selection changes allele frequencies by favoring traits that enhance survival and reproduction.
- What is the sequence of the temperatures of a typical PCR reaction?The sequence is denaturation at 95°C, annealing at 50-65°C, and extension at 72°C.
- What role do decomposers play in the phosphorus cycle?Decomposers release phosphorus from organic matter back into the soil.
- Which of the following is the purpose of phase 3 of the Calvin cycle?The purpose of phase 3 is the regeneration of RuBP to continue the cycle.
- A dihybrid cross (AaBb x AaBb) will result in what offspring ratio?A dihybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.
- What is the reaction that connects monomers?The reaction that connects monomers is a dehydration synthesis reaction.
- Which of the following is not evidence of evolution?The presence of a vestigial organ is evidence of evolution, not its absence.
- Which of the following statements best describes induced fit?Induced fit describes how an enzyme changes shape to better fit the substrate upon binding.
- Which of the following statements about the Calvin cycle is correct?The Calvin cycle uses ATP and NADPH to convert CO2 into glucose.
- Differential media results in which of the following growth characteristics?Differential media results in visible differences in colony appearance based on metabolic activity.
- What could explain the curve in this population growth graph?The curve could be explained by reaching the carrying capacity, leading to logistic growth.
- Which of the following is(are) produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis?ATP, NADPH, and oxygen are produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis.
- What do the denitrifying bacteria convert the nitrates and nitrites into?Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into nitrogen gas.
- Which best describes chemical synthesis?Chemical synthesis is the process of creating chemical compounds from simpler substances.
- Which of the following describes how an inhibitor works?An inhibitor works by binding to an enzyme and reducing its activity.
- What is the purpose of PCR?The purpose of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.
- What happens to a population if its growth exceeds its carrying capacity?If growth exceeds carrying capacity, the population may experience a decline due to resource depletion.
- What is needed to complete a Kirby-Bauer test for antibiotic sensitivity?A bacterial culture, antibiotic disks, and an agar plate are needed for a Kirby-Bauer test.
- Which mode of natural selection is most likely to contribute to speciation?Disruptive selection is most likely to contribute to speciation.
- How is absolute dating used to determine the age of a fossil?Absolute dating uses radiometric techniques to determine the age of a fossil.
- Which are the reactants of photosynthesis?The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.
- Which is false regarding binary fission?Binary fission involves the exchange of genetic material is false; it is a simple cell division.
- Which of the following can act as electron carriers?NADH and FADH2 can act as electron carriers.