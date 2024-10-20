Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What happens at the end of the lytic cycle? At the end of the lytic cycle, the host cell bursts, releasing new viral particles.

How will you select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli in this experiment? To select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli, expose the bacteria to an antibiotic and culture the surviving colonies.

Which of the following is an example of disinfection? Using bleach to clean a surface is an example of disinfection.

Which of the following is not a stimulant? Alcohol is not a stimulant; it is a depressant.

Which best describes how the photosystems are used in the light-dependent reactions? Photosystems I and II capture light energy to drive the electron transport chain and produce ATP and NADPH.

What happens in the process of fluorescence? In fluorescence, a substance absorbs light at one wavelength and emits light at a longer wavelength.

Which of the following is the antidote for heparin? Protamine sulfate is the antidote for heparin.

Which of the following diseases is not caused by prions? Influenza is not caused by prions; it is caused by a virus.

What connects the two photosystems in the light reactions? The electron transport chain connects the two photosystems in the light reactions.

Which of the following is not true of enzymes? Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is not true; they are not consumed.

Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic? Ciprofloxacin is a synthetic antimicrobial drug.

Which of the following is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial? Vancomycin is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial.

Where do light-dependent reactions occur? Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.

Which vitamin is mismatched with its deficiency? Vitamin C is mismatched with rickets; rickets is caused by a deficiency in vitamin D.

What does a zone of inhibition around a chemical-saturated disc indicate? A zone of inhibition indicates the effectiveness of the chemical in inhibiting microbial growth.

Which of the following is an example of bioremediation? Using bacteria to clean up oil spills is an example of bioremediation.

What might be the result of not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently prior to heat fixation? Not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently can cause cell lysis during heat fixation.

How does natural selection act to change allele frequencies? Natural selection changes allele frequencies by favoring traits that enhance survival and reproduction.

What is the sequence of the temperatures of a typical PCR reaction? The sequence is denaturation at 95°C, annealing at 50-65°C, and extension at 72°C.

What role do decomposers play in the phosphorus cycle? Decomposers release phosphorus from organic matter back into the soil.

Which of the following is the purpose of phase 3 of the Calvin cycle? The purpose of phase 3 is the regeneration of RuBP to continue the cycle.

A dihybrid cross (AaBb x AaBb) will result in what offspring ratio? A dihybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.

What is the reaction that connects monomers? The reaction that connects monomers is a dehydration synthesis reaction.

Which of the following is not evidence of evolution? The presence of a vestigial organ is evidence of evolution, not its absence.

Which of the following statements best describes induced fit? Induced fit describes how an enzyme changes shape to better fit the substrate upon binding.

Which of the following statements about the Calvin cycle is correct? The Calvin cycle uses ATP and NADPH to convert CO2 into glucose.

Differential media results in which of the following growth characteristics? Differential media results in visible differences in colony appearance based on metabolic activity.

What could explain the curve in this population growth graph? The curve could be explained by reaching the carrying capacity, leading to logistic growth.

Which of the following is(are) produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis? ATP, NADPH, and oxygen are produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis.

What do the denitrifying bacteria convert the nitrates and nitrites into? Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into nitrogen gas.

Which best describes chemical synthesis? Chemical synthesis is the process of creating chemical compounds from simpler substances.

Which of the following describes how an inhibitor works? An inhibitor works by binding to an enzyme and reducing its activity.

What is the purpose of PCR? The purpose of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.

What happens to a population if its growth exceeds its carrying capacity? If growth exceeds carrying capacity, the population may experience a decline due to resource depletion.

What is needed to complete a Kirby-Bauer test for antibiotic sensitivity? A bacterial culture, antibiotic disks, and an agar plate are needed for a Kirby-Bauer test.

Which mode of natural selection is most likely to contribute to speciation? Disruptive selection is most likely to contribute to speciation.

How is absolute dating used to determine the age of a fossil? Absolute dating uses radiometric techniques to determine the age of a fossil.

Which are the reactants of photosynthesis? The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.

Which is false regarding binary fission? Binary fission involves the exchange of genetic material is false; it is a simple cell division.