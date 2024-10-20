Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #5
  • What happens at the end of the lytic cycle?
    At the end of the lytic cycle, the host cell bursts, releasing new viral particles.
  • How will you select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli in this experiment?
    To select and grow a resistant strain of E. coli, expose the bacteria to an antibiotic and culture the surviving colonies.
  • Which of the following is an example of disinfection?
    Using bleach to clean a surface is an example of disinfection.
  • Which of the following is not a stimulant?
    Alcohol is not a stimulant; it is a depressant.
  • Which best describes how the photosystems are used in the light-dependent reactions?
    Photosystems I and II capture light energy to drive the electron transport chain and produce ATP and NADPH.
  • What happens in the process of fluorescence?
    In fluorescence, a substance absorbs light at one wavelength and emits light at a longer wavelength.
  • Which of the following is the antidote for heparin?
    Protamine sulfate is the antidote for heparin.
  • Which of the following diseases is not caused by prions?
    Influenza is not caused by prions; it is caused by a virus.
  • What connects the two photosystems in the light reactions?
    The electron transport chain connects the two photosystems in the light reactions.
  • Which of the following is not true of enzymes?
    Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is not true; they are not consumed.
  • Which of the following antimicrobial drugs is synthetic?
    Ciprofloxacin is a synthetic antimicrobial drug.
  • Which of the following is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial?
    Vancomycin is not a type of β-lactam antimicrobial.
  • Where do light-dependent reactions occur?
    Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
  • Which vitamin is mismatched with its deficiency?
    Vitamin C is mismatched with rickets; rickets is caused by a deficiency in vitamin D.
  • What does a zone of inhibition around a chemical-saturated disc indicate?
    A zone of inhibition indicates the effectiveness of the chemical in inhibiting microbial growth.
  • Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
    Using bacteria to clean up oil spills is an example of bioremediation.
  • What might be the result of not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently prior to heat fixation?
    Not allowing a slide to air dry sufficiently can cause cell lysis during heat fixation.
  • How does natural selection act to change allele frequencies?
    Natural selection changes allele frequencies by favoring traits that enhance survival and reproduction.
  • What is the sequence of the temperatures of a typical PCR reaction?
    The sequence is denaturation at 95°C, annealing at 50-65°C, and extension at 72°C.
  • What role do decomposers play in the phosphorus cycle?
    Decomposers release phosphorus from organic matter back into the soil.
  • Which of the following is the purpose of phase 3 of the Calvin cycle?
    The purpose of phase 3 is the regeneration of RuBP to continue the cycle.
  • A dihybrid cross (AaBb x AaBb) will result in what offspring ratio?
    A dihybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.
  • What is the reaction that connects monomers?
    The reaction that connects monomers is a dehydration synthesis reaction.
  • Which of the following is not evidence of evolution?
    The presence of a vestigial organ is evidence of evolution, not its absence.
  • Which of the following statements best describes induced fit?
    Induced fit describes how an enzyme changes shape to better fit the substrate upon binding.
  • Which of the following statements about the Calvin cycle is correct?
    The Calvin cycle uses ATP and NADPH to convert CO2 into glucose.
  • Differential media results in which of the following growth characteristics?
    Differential media results in visible differences in colony appearance based on metabolic activity.
  • What could explain the curve in this population growth graph?
    The curve could be explained by reaching the carrying capacity, leading to logistic growth.
  • Which of the following is(are) produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    ATP, NADPH, and oxygen are produced by the light reactions of photosynthesis.
  • What do the denitrifying bacteria convert the nitrates and nitrites into?
    Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into nitrogen gas.
  • Which best describes chemical synthesis?
    Chemical synthesis is the process of creating chemical compounds from simpler substances.
  • Which of the following describes how an inhibitor works?
    An inhibitor works by binding to an enzyme and reducing its activity.
  • What is the purpose of PCR?
    The purpose of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.
  • What happens to a population if its growth exceeds its carrying capacity?
    If growth exceeds carrying capacity, the population may experience a decline due to resource depletion.
  • What is needed to complete a Kirby-Bauer test for antibiotic sensitivity?
    A bacterial culture, antibiotic disks, and an agar plate are needed for a Kirby-Bauer test.
  • Which mode of natural selection is most likely to contribute to speciation?
    Disruptive selection is most likely to contribute to speciation.
  • How is absolute dating used to determine the age of a fossil?
    Absolute dating uses radiometric techniques to determine the age of a fossil.
  • Which are the reactants of photosynthesis?
    The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.
  • Which is false regarding binary fission?
    Binary fission involves the exchange of genetic material is false; it is a simple cell division.
  • Which of the following can act as electron carriers?
    NADH and FADH2 can act as electron carriers.