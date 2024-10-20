Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #6 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #6
- Why are decomposers important in the cycling of nitrogen and carbon?Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing nitrogen and carbon back into the ecosystem.
- For which bacterial genus does mannitol salt agar differentiate between species?Mannitol salt agar differentiates between species of the genus Staphylococcus.
- Which answer option is true regarding linked genes?Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.
- What happens when a photon strikes rhodopsin?When a photon strikes rhodopsin, it causes a conformational change, initiating a signal transduction pathway.
- Which type of succession will occur in this environment and why?Secondary succession will occur if the environment has existing soil and was previously inhabited.
- A virus can transfer genes from one bacterial cell to another through which process?A virus can transfer genes through transduction.
- Why are there fewer consumers than producers?There are fewer consumers than producers because energy is lost at each trophic level.
- Which of the following serves as the decolorizer in a Gram stain?Alcohol or acetone serves as the decolorizer in a Gram stain.
- The Lean Six Sigma approach includes which of the following phases?The Lean Six Sigma approach includes the phases of Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control (DMAIC).
- Which of the following can cause a phage in the lysogenic stage to revert to the lytic stage?Environmental stress, such as UV light, can cause a phage to revert to the lytic stage.
- Can you fill the dihybrid cross given in the problem and find the phenotype ratio?Yes, a dihybrid cross typically results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.
- What is the primary function of cyclic electron flow?The primary function of cyclic electron flow is to produce additional ATP without producing NADPH.
- What are the products of the light-dependent reactions?The products of the light-dependent reactions are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
- What do denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into?Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into nitrogen gas.
- Which sentence describes the action of natural selection?Natural selection favors traits that enhance survival and reproduction in a given environment.
- Each trophic level has how much less energy?Each trophic level has about 90% less energy than the level below it.
- What happens during the chemiosmosis stage of the thylakoid reactions?During chemiosmosis, protons flow through ATP synthase, driving the production of ATP.
- What is the goal of PCR?The goal of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.
- In which growth phase are bacteria susceptible to antibiotics?Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the exponential (log) phase.
- Which organisms in the food web are primary consumers?Herbivores are primary consumers in the food web.
- What is released at each step of an electron transport chain?Energy is released at each step of an electron transport chain.
- What are the inputs (reactants) of photosynthesis?The inputs of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.
- Which is incorrect about inducible operons?Inducible operons are always active is incorrect; they are activated in response to specific substrates.
- What causes TrpR (the repressor protein for the trp operon) to bind to DNA?High levels of tryptophan cause TrpR to bind to DNA, repressing the trp operon.
- Which statement about the light-independent reactions in photosynthesis is true?The light-independent reactions convert CO2 into glucose using ATP and NADPH.
- Carbon is eventually returned to the atmosphere through which of the following?Carbon is returned to the atmosphere through respiration and decomposition.
- Which of the following statements is true about enzyme-catalyzed reactions?Enzyme-catalyzed reactions have lower activation energy compared to uncatalyzed reactions.
- What are the most commonly used devices for measurement of liquid medication?Syringes and graduated cylinders are commonly used for measuring liquid medication.
- Which type of population growth is shown in this graph? Exponential, Logistic, Linear, LimitedExponential growth is shown in a graph where the population size increases rapidly over time without any limiting factors.
- What were the results Mendel consistently identified in his experiments?Mendel identified consistent 3:1 and 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratios in monohybrid and dihybrid crosses, respectively.
- How are restriction enzymes used in genetic engineering?Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for the insertion of new genes.
- How does artificial selection (controlled by a breeder) compare to natural selection?Artificial selection is guided by humans to enhance desired traits, while natural selection is an unguided process favoring traits that enhance survival.
- How are restriction enzymes used in making recombinant proteins?Restriction enzymes cut DNA to insert genes into plasmids, which are then used to produce recombinant proteins in host cells.
- Has evolution by natural selection recently occurred in populations of Mycobacterium tuberculosis?Yes, evolution by natural selection has occurred, leading to antibiotic-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
- How does a bacterial cell acquire resistance genes?A bacterial cell can acquire resistance genes through horizontal gene transfer, such as conjugation, transformation, or transduction.
- Which of the following resources can be in limited supply in an ecosystem?Water, nutrients, and space can be in limited supply in an ecosystem.
- What scientific hypotheses can be tested by a pulse-chase experiment?Pulse-chase experiments can test hypotheses about the synthesis and movement of molecules within cells.
- Which of the following are not primary sites for action of antimicrobial drugs in bacteria?Mitochondria are not primary sites for action of antimicrobial drugs in bacteria, as bacteria lack mitochondria.
- Why doesn’t penicillin work on all bacteria?Penicillin is ineffective against bacteria that lack a peptidoglycan cell wall or have an outer membrane that prevents access.
- Which of the following does not describe selective media?Selective media do not support the growth of all organisms; they suppress unwanted microbes and support the growth of the desired ones.