Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #6 Flashcards

Why are decomposers important in the cycling of nitrogen and carbon? Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing nitrogen and carbon back into the ecosystem.

For which bacterial genus does mannitol salt agar differentiate between species? Mannitol salt agar differentiates between species of the genus Staphylococcus.

Which answer option is true regarding linked genes? Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.

What happens when a photon strikes rhodopsin? When a photon strikes rhodopsin, it causes a conformational change, initiating a signal transduction pathway.

Which type of succession will occur in this environment and why? Secondary succession will occur if the environment has existing soil and was previously inhabited.

A virus can transfer genes from one bacterial cell to another through which process? A virus can transfer genes through transduction.

Why are there fewer consumers than producers? There are fewer consumers than producers because energy is lost at each trophic level.

Which of the following serves as the decolorizer in a Gram stain? Alcohol or acetone serves as the decolorizer in a Gram stain.

The Lean Six Sigma approach includes which of the following phases? The Lean Six Sigma approach includes the phases of Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control (DMAIC).

Which of the following can cause a phage in the lysogenic stage to revert to the lytic stage? Environmental stress, such as UV light, can cause a phage to revert to the lytic stage.

Can you fill the dihybrid cross given in the problem and find the phenotype ratio? Yes, a dihybrid cross typically results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio.

What is the primary function of cyclic electron flow? The primary function of cyclic electron flow is to produce additional ATP without producing NADPH.

What are the products of the light-dependent reactions? The products of the light-dependent reactions are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.

What do denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into? Denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates and nitrites into nitrogen gas.

Which sentence describes the action of natural selection? Natural selection favors traits that enhance survival and reproduction in a given environment.

Each trophic level has how much less energy? Each trophic level has about 90% less energy than the level below it.

What happens during the chemiosmosis stage of the thylakoid reactions? During chemiosmosis, protons flow through ATP synthase, driving the production of ATP.

What is the goal of PCR? The goal of PCR is to amplify a specific DNA sequence.

In which growth phase are bacteria susceptible to antibiotics? Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the exponential (log) phase.

Which organisms in the food web are primary consumers? Herbivores are primary consumers in the food web.

What is released at each step of an electron transport chain? Energy is released at each step of an electron transport chain.

What are the inputs (reactants) of photosynthesis? The inputs of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.

Which is incorrect about inducible operons? Inducible operons are always active is incorrect; they are activated in response to specific substrates.

What causes TrpR (the repressor protein for the trp operon) to bind to DNA? High levels of tryptophan cause TrpR to bind to DNA, repressing the trp operon.

Which statement about the light-independent reactions in photosynthesis is true? The light-independent reactions convert CO2 into glucose using ATP and NADPH.

Carbon is eventually returned to the atmosphere through which of the following? Carbon is returned to the atmosphere through respiration and decomposition.

Which of the following statements is true about enzyme-catalyzed reactions? Enzyme-catalyzed reactions have lower activation energy compared to uncatalyzed reactions.

What are the most commonly used devices for measurement of liquid medication? Syringes and graduated cylinders are commonly used for measuring liquid medication.

Which type of population growth is shown in this graph? Exponential, Logistic, Linear, Limited Exponential growth is shown in a graph where the population size increases rapidly over time without any limiting factors.

What were the results Mendel consistently identified in his experiments? Mendel identified consistent 3:1 and 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratios in monohybrid and dihybrid crosses, respectively.

How are restriction enzymes used in genetic engineering? Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for the insertion of new genes.

How does artificial selection (controlled by a breeder) compare to natural selection? Artificial selection is guided by humans to enhance desired traits, while natural selection is an unguided process favoring traits that enhance survival.

How are restriction enzymes used in making recombinant proteins? Restriction enzymes cut DNA to insert genes into plasmids, which are then used to produce recombinant proteins in host cells.

Has evolution by natural selection recently occurred in populations of Mycobacterium tuberculosis? Yes, evolution by natural selection has occurred, leading to antibiotic-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

How does a bacterial cell acquire resistance genes? A bacterial cell can acquire resistance genes through horizontal gene transfer, such as conjugation, transformation, or transduction.

Which of the following resources can be in limited supply in an ecosystem? Water, nutrients, and space can be in limited supply in an ecosystem.

What scientific hypotheses can be tested by a pulse-chase experiment? Pulse-chase experiments can test hypotheses about the synthesis and movement of molecules within cells.

Which of the following are not primary sites for action of antimicrobial drugs in bacteria? Mitochondria are not primary sites for action of antimicrobial drugs in bacteria, as bacteria lack mitochondria.

Why doesn’t penicillin work on all bacteria? Penicillin is ineffective against bacteria that lack a peptidoglycan cell wall or have an outer membrane that prevents access.