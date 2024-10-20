Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #7 Flashcards

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #7
  • Which of the following were required to produce the recombinant plasmid?
    Restriction enzymes and DNA ligase were required to produce the recombinant plasmid.
  • Which plate(s) is/are selective for the transformed bacterial cells?
    Plates containing antibiotics are selective for transformed bacterial cells with resistance genes.
  • How are spores dispersed?
    Spores are dispersed by wind, water, or animals.
  • What is the correct sequence of events that occur in a PCR reaction?
    The correct sequence is denaturation, annealing, and extension.
  • Which is the correct order of steps in Gram staining?
    The correct order is crystal violet, iodine, alcohol decolorization, and safranin.
  • Which of the following vitamins is used to treat pellagra?
    Niacin (vitamin B3) is used to treat pellagra.
  • Which of the following would be considered an example of bioremediation?
    Using bacteria to degrade oil spills is an example of bioremediation.
  • Why do scientists apply the concept of maximum parsimony?
    Scientists apply maximum parsimony to construct phylogenetic trees with the fewest evolutionary changes.
  • Which of the following is not a carcinogen?
    Vitamin C is not a carcinogen.
  • Which of the following are synthetic antimicrobial drugs?
    Fluoroquinolones and sulfonamides are synthetic antimicrobial drugs.
  • Which of the following statements describes a double-blind experiment?
    In a double-blind experiment, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the treatment or placebo.
  • The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following?
    The decimal reduction time refers to the time it takes to reduce a microbial population by 90%.
  • What percentage of the offspring will show recombinant phenotypes resulting from crossovers?
    The percentage depends on the genetic distance between loci and the frequency of crossovers.
  • What is the product of the carbon fixation reaction catalyzed by rubisco in the Calvin cycle?
    The product is 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PGA).
  • Which of the following is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis?
    Water is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis.
  • Which types of point mutations typically cause the most significant changes?
    Nonsense and frameshift mutations typically cause the most significant changes.
  • Which of the following diseases is not caused by a prion?
    Influenza is not caused by a prion; it is caused by a virus.
  • Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by which of the following?
    Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by nutrient availability.
  • Which of the following is an indirect method of measuring numbers of bacterial cells?
    Turbidity measurement is an indirect method of measuring bacterial cell numbers.
  • Which of the following is not a type of natural selection?
    Artificial selection is not a type of natural selection.
  • How do prions propagate and replicate themselves?
    Prions propagate by inducing normal proteins to misfold into the prion form.
  • Which of the following is most likely to result in a frameshift mutation?
    Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three are most likely to result in a frameshift mutation.
  • Which type of mutation results from exposure to a mutagen?
    Induced mutations result from exposure to a mutagen.
  • Reverse transcriptase is a retroviral enzyme that does which of the following?
    Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
  • Which of the following is true about the intake of vitamins?
    Vitamins are essential nutrients that must be obtained from the diet.
  • What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle?
    The three phases are carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration.
  • Which types of light cause damage to genetic material? Responses
    Ultraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to genetic material.
  • Which of these are the reactants in the photosynthesis equation?
    The reactants in the photosynthesis equation are carbon dioxide and water.
  • How does competitive inhibition differ from noncompetitive inhibition?
    Competitive inhibition involves inhibitors binding to the active site, while noncompetitive inhibitors bind elsewhere, altering enzyme function.
  • What is true of exponential growth?
    Exponential growth occurs when a population size increases rapidly without any limiting factors.
  • Which of the following are the reactants of photosynthesis?
    The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.
  • Which of the following are manufactured by microbial fermentation?
    Ethanol and lactic acid are manufactured by microbial fermentation.
  • Which of the following is correct regarding natural selection?
    Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment over time.
  • What is the recommended method for the production of monoclonal antibodies?
    The recommended method is the hybridoma technique.
  • Which of the following is a reactant in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide is a reactant in photosynthesis.
  • During which phase of growth are bacteria most susceptible to antibiotics?
    Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the exponential (log) phase.
  • What is the purpose of a simple stain?
    The purpose of a simple stain is to increase contrast and visualize bacterial cells.
  • Which of the following statements accurately describes why Taq polymerase is used in PCR?
    Taq polymerase is used in PCR because it is heat-stable and can withstand the high temperatures of the denaturation step.
  • Which of the following is true of archaea that produce methane?
    Archaea that produce methane are methanogens and are found in anaerobic environments.
  • What is the purpose of steaming the stain while applying malachite green?
    Steaming helps the malachite green penetrate endospores during staining.