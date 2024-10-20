Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #7 Flashcards
- Which of the following were required to produce the recombinant plasmid?Restriction enzymes and DNA ligase were required to produce the recombinant plasmid.
- Which plate(s) is/are selective for the transformed bacterial cells?Plates containing antibiotics are selective for transformed bacterial cells with resistance genes.
- How are spores dispersed?Spores are dispersed by wind, water, or animals.
- What is the correct sequence of events that occur in a PCR reaction?The correct sequence is denaturation, annealing, and extension.
- Which is the correct order of steps in Gram staining?The correct order is crystal violet, iodine, alcohol decolorization, and safranin.
- Which of the following vitamins is used to treat pellagra?Niacin (vitamin B3) is used to treat pellagra.
- Which of the following would be considered an example of bioremediation?Using bacteria to degrade oil spills is an example of bioremediation.
- Why do scientists apply the concept of maximum parsimony?Scientists apply maximum parsimony to construct phylogenetic trees with the fewest evolutionary changes.
- Which of the following is not a carcinogen?Vitamin C is not a carcinogen.
- Which of the following are synthetic antimicrobial drugs?Fluoroquinolones and sulfonamides are synthetic antimicrobial drugs.
- Which of the following statements describes a double-blind experiment?In a double-blind experiment, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the treatment or placebo.
- The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following?The decimal reduction time refers to the time it takes to reduce a microbial population by 90%.
- What percentage of the offspring will show recombinant phenotypes resulting from crossovers?The percentage depends on the genetic distance between loci and the frequency of crossovers.
- What is the product of the carbon fixation reaction catalyzed by rubisco in the Calvin cycle?The product is 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PGA).
- Which of the following is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis?Water is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis.
- Which types of point mutations typically cause the most significant changes?Nonsense and frameshift mutations typically cause the most significant changes.
- Which of the following diseases is not caused by a prion?Influenza is not caused by a prion; it is caused by a virus.
- Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by which of the following?Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by nutrient availability.
- Which of the following is an indirect method of measuring numbers of bacterial cells?Turbidity measurement is an indirect method of measuring bacterial cell numbers.
- Which of the following is not a type of natural selection?Artificial selection is not a type of natural selection.
- How do prions propagate and replicate themselves?Prions propagate by inducing normal proteins to misfold into the prion form.
- Which of the following is most likely to result in a frameshift mutation?Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three are most likely to result in a frameshift mutation.
- Which type of mutation results from exposure to a mutagen?Induced mutations result from exposure to a mutagen.
- Reverse transcriptase is a retroviral enzyme that does which of the following?Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
- Which of the following is true about the intake of vitamins?Vitamins are essential nutrients that must be obtained from the diet.
- What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle?The three phases are carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration.
- Which types of light cause damage to genetic material? ResponsesUltraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to genetic material.
- Which of these are the reactants in the photosynthesis equation?The reactants in the photosynthesis equation are carbon dioxide and water.
- How does competitive inhibition differ from noncompetitive inhibition?Competitive inhibition involves inhibitors binding to the active site, while noncompetitive inhibitors bind elsewhere, altering enzyme function.
- What is true of exponential growth?Exponential growth occurs when a population size increases rapidly without any limiting factors.
- Which of the following are the reactants of photosynthesis?The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.
- Which of the following are manufactured by microbial fermentation?Ethanol and lactic acid are manufactured by microbial fermentation.
- Which of the following is correct regarding natural selection?Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment over time.
- What is the recommended method for the production of monoclonal antibodies?The recommended method is the hybridoma technique.
- Which of the following is a reactant in photosynthesis?Carbon dioxide is a reactant in photosynthesis.
- During which phase of growth are bacteria most susceptible to antibiotics?Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the exponential (log) phase.
- What is the purpose of a simple stain?The purpose of a simple stain is to increase contrast and visualize bacterial cells.
- Which of the following statements accurately describes why Taq polymerase is used in PCR?Taq polymerase is used in PCR because it is heat-stable and can withstand the high temperatures of the denaturation step.
- Which of the following is true of archaea that produce methane?Archaea that produce methane are methanogens and are found in anaerobic environments.
- What is the purpose of steaming the stain while applying malachite green?Steaming helps the malachite green penetrate endospores during staining.