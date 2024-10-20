Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following were required to produce the recombinant plasmid? Restriction enzymes and DNA ligase were required to produce the recombinant plasmid.

Which plate(s) is/are selective for the transformed bacterial cells? Plates containing antibiotics are selective for transformed bacterial cells with resistance genes.

How are spores dispersed? Spores are dispersed by wind, water, or animals.

What is the correct sequence of events that occur in a PCR reaction? The correct sequence is denaturation, annealing, and extension.

Which is the correct order of steps in Gram staining? The correct order is crystal violet, iodine, alcohol decolorization, and safranin.

Which of the following vitamins is used to treat pellagra? Niacin (vitamin B3) is used to treat pellagra.

Which of the following would be considered an example of bioremediation? Using bacteria to degrade oil spills is an example of bioremediation.

Why do scientists apply the concept of maximum parsimony? Scientists apply maximum parsimony to construct phylogenetic trees with the fewest evolutionary changes.

Which of the following is not a carcinogen? Vitamin C is not a carcinogen.

Which of the following are synthetic antimicrobial drugs? Fluoroquinolones and sulfonamides are synthetic antimicrobial drugs.

Which of the following statements describes a double-blind experiment? In a double-blind experiment, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the treatment or placebo.

The decimal reduction time refers to the amount of time it takes to which of the following? The decimal reduction time refers to the time it takes to reduce a microbial population by 90%.

What percentage of the offspring will show recombinant phenotypes resulting from crossovers? The percentage depends on the genetic distance between loci and the frequency of crossovers.

What is the product of the carbon fixation reaction catalyzed by rubisco in the Calvin cycle? The product is 3-phosphoglycerate (3-PGA).

Which of the following is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis? Water is the source of hydrogen in oxygenic photosynthesis.

Which types of point mutations typically cause the most significant changes? Nonsense and frameshift mutations typically cause the most significant changes.

Which of the following diseases is not caused by a prion? Influenza is not caused by a prion; it is caused by a virus.

Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by which of the following? Aquatic primary productivity is most limited by nutrient availability.

Which of the following is an indirect method of measuring numbers of bacterial cells? Turbidity measurement is an indirect method of measuring bacterial cell numbers.

Which of the following is not a type of natural selection? Artificial selection is not a type of natural selection.

How do prions propagate and replicate themselves? Prions propagate by inducing normal proteins to misfold into the prion form.

Which of the following is most likely to result in a frameshift mutation? Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three are most likely to result in a frameshift mutation.

Which type of mutation results from exposure to a mutagen? Induced mutations result from exposure to a mutagen.

Reverse transcriptase is a retroviral enzyme that does which of the following? Reverse transcriptase synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.

Which of the following is true about the intake of vitamins? Vitamins are essential nutrients that must be obtained from the diet.

What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle? The three phases are carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration.

Which types of light cause damage to genetic material? Responses Ultraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to genetic material.

Which of these are the reactants in the photosynthesis equation? The reactants in the photosynthesis equation are carbon dioxide and water.

How does competitive inhibition differ from noncompetitive inhibition? Competitive inhibition involves inhibitors binding to the active site, while noncompetitive inhibitors bind elsewhere, altering enzyme function.

What is true of exponential growth? Exponential growth occurs when a population size increases rapidly without any limiting factors.

Which of the following are the reactants of photosynthesis? The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water.

Which of the following are manufactured by microbial fermentation? Ethanol and lactic acid are manufactured by microbial fermentation.

Which of the following is correct regarding natural selection? Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment over time.

What is the recommended method for the production of monoclonal antibodies? The recommended method is the hybridoma technique.

Which of the following is a reactant in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide is a reactant in photosynthesis.

During which phase of growth are bacteria most susceptible to antibiotics? Bacteria are most susceptible to antibiotics during the exponential (log) phase.

What is the purpose of a simple stain? The purpose of a simple stain is to increase contrast and visualize bacterial cells.

Which of the following statements accurately describes why Taq polymerase is used in PCR? Taq polymerase is used in PCR because it is heat-stable and can withstand the high temperatures of the denaturation step.

Which of the following is true of archaea that produce methane? Archaea that produce methane are methanogens and are found in anaerobic environments.