Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #8 Flashcards

Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #8
1/14
  • Which of the following is correct regarding double fertilization?
    Double fertilization involves one sperm fertilizing the egg and another sperm fertilizing the central cell to form endosperm.
  • Which of the following is an enzyme that breaks down starch?
    Amylase is an enzyme that breaks down starch.
  • Which of the following events causes recombination between linked genes to occur?
    Crossing over during meiosis causes recombination between linked genes.
  • Which staining process relies on the use of two stains?
    The Gram stain relies on the use of two stains: crystal violet and safranin.
  • Which step in this process requires use of restriction enzymes?
    The step involving cutting DNA at specific sequences requires the use of restriction enzymes.
  • Positive and negative control samples are used with tests that yield what kind of results?
    Positive and negative control samples are used with tests that yield qualitative results.
  • What is the role of water in noncyclic photophosphorylation?
    Water provides electrons and protons, and releases oxygen as a byproduct in noncyclic photophosphorylation.
  • The Kirby-Bauer technique is not recommended for which bacterium?
    The Kirby-Bauer technique is not recommended for anaerobic bacteria.
  • Which of the following is a type of natural selection for a polygenic trait?
    Stabilizing selection is a type of natural selection for a polygenic trait.
  • What is the last stage of the lytic cycle?
    The last stage of the lytic cycle is the lysis of the host cell, releasing new viral particles.
  • Which of the following will slow down photosynthesis?
    Low light intensity will slow down photosynthesis.
  • What kind of a reaction occurs when the nitrogenase converts N2 into NH3?
    A reduction reaction occurs when nitrogenase converts N2 into NH3.
  • How is NADPH formed in PSI?
    NADPH is formed in PSI when electrons are transferred to NADP+ at the end of the electron transport chain.
  • Which of the following is not a mode of action of antiviral drugs?
    Inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis is not a mode of action of antiviral drugs.