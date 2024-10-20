Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #8 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #8
- Which of the following is correct regarding double fertilization?Double fertilization involves one sperm fertilizing the egg and another sperm fertilizing the central cell to form endosperm.
- Which of the following is an enzyme that breaks down starch?Amylase is an enzyme that breaks down starch.
- Which of the following events causes recombination between linked genes to occur?Crossing over during meiosis causes recombination between linked genes.
- Which staining process relies on the use of two stains?The Gram stain relies on the use of two stains: crystal violet and safranin.
- Which step in this process requires use of restriction enzymes?The step involving cutting DNA at specific sequences requires the use of restriction enzymes.
- Positive and negative control samples are used with tests that yield what kind of results?Positive and negative control samples are used with tests that yield qualitative results.
- What is the role of water in noncyclic photophosphorylation?Water provides electrons and protons, and releases oxygen as a byproduct in noncyclic photophosphorylation.
- The Kirby-Bauer technique is not recommended for which bacterium?The Kirby-Bauer technique is not recommended for anaerobic bacteria.
- Which of the following is a type of natural selection for a polygenic trait?Stabilizing selection is a type of natural selection for a polygenic trait.
- What is the last stage of the lytic cycle?The last stage of the lytic cycle is the lysis of the host cell, releasing new viral particles.
- Which of the following will slow down photosynthesis?Low light intensity will slow down photosynthesis.
- What kind of a reaction occurs when the nitrogenase converts N2 into NH3?A reduction reaction occurs when nitrogenase converts N2 into NH3.
- How is NADPH formed in PSI?NADPH is formed in PSI when electrons are transferred to NADP+ at the end of the electron transport chain.
- Which of the following is not a mode of action of antiviral drugs?Inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis is not a mode of action of antiviral drugs.