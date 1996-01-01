Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #9 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #9
What is a reagent in the context of organic chemistry reactions?A reagent is a substance or compound added to a reaction to bring about a chemical transformation.What are the possible products of the reduction of a substituted cyclohexanone?The reduction of a substituted cyclohexanone typically yields two possible alcohol isomers, depending on the orientation of the substituents.What structural feature makes a diene more stable?A conjugated diene, where double bonds are separated by a single bond, is generally more stable due to delocalization of electrons.What is a common byproduct formed alongside an alkene in elimination reactions?A common byproduct formed alongside an alkene in elimination reactions is a small molecule such as water or a halide ion.What is a characteristic of condensation polymerization?Condensation polymerization is characterized by the formation of polymers with the elimination of small molecules like water.How can you predict the major product of an organic reaction?The major product of an organic reaction can be predicted by considering the reaction type, the stability of possible products, and the mechanism involved.How do you predict the major product of a given organic reaction?To predict the major product, identify the reaction type (addition, elimination, substitution, or acid-base) and apply the relevant mechanism.How do you determine the product of a reaction sequence in organic chemistry?Determine the product by analyzing each step in the sequence and applying the appropriate reaction mechanisms.How do you predict the product for a given organic reaction?Predict the product by identifying the reaction type and applying the mechanism to the reactants.How do you determine the expected product of a reaction sequence?Determine the expected product by following each step in the sequence and considering the stability and reactivity of intermediates.What are the major products of a typical organic reaction?Major products are those favored by the reaction mechanism and conditions, often the most stable or least hindered compounds.How do you select a sequence of reagents to accomplish a transformation?Select reagents based on the desired reaction type and the functional groups present in the starting material and product.How do you determine the major organic product obtained in a reaction?Determine the major product by considering the reaction mechanism and the stability of possible products.What is the major product resulting from a specific organic reaction?The major product is the compound formed in greatest yield according to the reaction mechanism.What reagents are appropriate to carry out a conversion in organic chemistry?Appropriate reagents are those that facilitate the desired transformation, such as acids, bases, nucleophiles, or electrophiles.What is the best choice of reagent to perform a specific transformation?The best reagent is one that efficiently promotes the desired reaction mechanism and transformation.Which compound is expected to form an epoxide fastest?Compounds with electron-rich double bonds and less steric hindrance form epoxides fastest.What reagents are suitable to carry out a conversion in organic chemistry?Suitable reagents are those that match the required reaction type and functional group transformation.Which molecules act as electron donors in organic reactions?Molecules with lone pairs or pi electrons, such as nucleophiles, act as electron donors in organic reactions.Why is pentane used in the purification of isoamyl acetate?Pentane is used as a nonpolar solvent to help separate isoamyl acetate from polar impurities.What byproduct is synthesized along with aspirin in its laboratory preparation?The byproduct synthesized along with aspirin is acetic acid.What product is formed when a compound with multiple functional groups is treated with excess hydrogen?Excess hydrogen typically reduces all reducible functional groups, forming the fully saturated compound.What dangerous compound can contaminate old bottles of diethyl ether?Old bottles of diethyl ether can be contaminated with explosive peroxides.What compound provides (S)-2-bromopentane upon exposure to tosyl chloride then sodium bromide?A compound with a suitable leaving group at the 2-position, such as (S)-2-pentanol, provides (S)-2-bromopentane after tosylation and substitution.What major products are formed when trimyristin is treated with sodium hydroxide in aqueous ethanol?Treatment of trimyristin with sodium hydroxide in aqueous ethanol yields glycerol and sodium myristate (soap).Which solvent would react fastest to convert (S)-2-chloropentane and hydroxide into (R)-2-pentanol?A polar aprotic solvent would react fastest in this SN2 substitution reaction.What is the purpose of the recrystallization step in organic synthesis?Recrystallization is used to purify solid organic compounds by dissolving impurities.How many molecules of methanol are produced during a typical esterification reaction?One molecule of methanol is produced for each ester group formed in the reaction.Why might a blocking group be required in an organic transformation?A blocking group is used to temporarily protect a functional group from reacting during a multi-step synthesis.What is the role of catalysts in liquid monomer polymerization?Catalysts speed up the polymerization process by lowering the activation energy.What are common organic chemistry reagents?Common organic chemistry reagents include acids, bases, oxidizing agents, reducing agents, and nucleophiles.What is the purpose of curved arrows in organic reaction mechanisms?Curved arrows illustrate the flow of electrons during a reaction mechanism.How do you determine the ratio of isotopic peaks in a molecule's mass spectrum?The ratio of isotopic peaks is determined by the natural abundance of isotopes in the molecule.What is the product of mono-bromination of an alkane using Br2 and light?Mono-bromination of an alkane yields a bromoalkane at the most substituted carbon.Which compounds would give more than one product when treated with excess HCl?Compounds with multiple reactive sites or functional groups can give more than one product with excess HCl.How do you draw the structure of the major organic product of a reaction?Draw the product by applying the reaction mechanism to the starting material and showing the new bonds formed.How do you draw the structures of organic compounds formed in a reaction?Draw the structures by following the reaction mechanism and indicating the connectivity of atoms.How do you predict the major product of a reaction?Predict the major product by considering the reaction type and the stability of possible products.How do you draw a structural formula for the substitution product of a reaction?Draw the product by replacing the leaving group with the nucleophile according to the substitution mechanism.How do you draw the product of an organic reaction?Draw the product by applying the reaction mechanism to the reactants and showing the new bonds.