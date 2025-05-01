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Carbonyl Carbon A highly electrophilic center in organic molecules, notable for its strong partial positive charge, making it reactive toward nucleophiles and neutral solvents. Nucleophilic Addition A process where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient center, often leading to the formation of new bonds at the carbonyl group. Acid Catalyst A substance that donates protons to initiate and accelerate reactions, especially crucial in reversible mechanisms involving carbonyl compounds. Hydrate A compound formed when water adds to a carbonyl, resulting in a geminal diol structure with two hydroxyl groups on the same carbon. Hemiacetal An intermediate with both an alcohol and an ether group on the same carbon, typically unstable unless part of a ring structure. Acetal A stable functional group with two ether linkages on the same carbon, often used as a protecting group in synthesis. Thioacetal A derivative where two sulfur-containing groups replace the oxygen atoms of an acetal, formed using thiols and BF3. Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound with one alkyl or aryl group, which reacts with carbonyls to yield imines. Imine A functional group featuring a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed from the reaction of a primary amine or ammonia with a carbonyl. Enamine A structure containing both a nitrogen atom and an adjacent carbon-carbon double bond, resulting from secondary amine addition to a carbonyl. Protecting Group A temporary modification, such as an acetal, used to shield reactive sites during multi-step organic synthesis. Raney Nickel A finely divided metal catalyst used to reduce thioacetals to alkanes by breaking carbon-sulfur bonds. Wolf-Kishner Reduction A reaction converting imine derivatives, like hydrazones, into alkanes using strong base and heat. Alpha Substitution A transformation where a group is introduced at the position adjacent to a carbonyl, often via enamine intermediates and alkyl halides. Geminal Diol A molecule with two hydroxyl groups attached to the same carbon, typically formed by water addition to a carbonyl.
Overview of Nucleophilic Addition of Solvents definitions
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