Carbonyl Carbon A highly electrophilic center in organic molecules, notable for its strong partial positive charge, making it reactive toward nucleophiles and neutral solvents.

Nucleophilic Addition A process where an electron-rich species attacks an electron-deficient center, often leading to the formation of new bonds at the carbonyl group.

Acid Catalyst A substance that donates protons to initiate and accelerate reactions, especially crucial in reversible mechanisms involving carbonyl compounds.

Hydrate A compound formed when water adds to a carbonyl, resulting in a geminal diol structure with two hydroxyl groups on the same carbon.

Hemiacetal An intermediate with both an alcohol and an ether group on the same carbon, typically unstable unless part of a ring structure.

Acetal A stable functional group with two ether linkages on the same carbon, often used as a protecting group in synthesis.