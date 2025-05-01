What is the key feature that makes carbonyl carbons highly reactive in nucleophilic addition reactions? The carbonyl carbon has a strong partial positive charge, making it highly susceptible to attack by nucleophiles and even neutral solvents.

Why do carbonyl reactions with neutral solvents typically require a catalyst? These reactions need acid or base catalysts because neutral solvents are not strong nucleophiles, so catalysis helps facilitate the reaction.

What is the first step in an acid-catalyzed nucleophilic addition mechanism to a carbonyl? The first step is protonation of the carbonyl oxygen to increase its electrophilicity.

What product forms when water reacts with a carbonyl compound in the presence of acid? The product is a hydrate, specifically a geminal diol (gem diol).

How does the number of alcohol equivalents affect the products formed with carbonyls? One equivalent of alcohol forms a hemiacetal, while two equivalents form an acetal.

What distinguishes a hemiacetal from an acetal structurally? A hemiacetal has one OH and one OR group attached to the central carbon, while an acetal has two OR groups.