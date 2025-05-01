Chiral Center An atom bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images and enabling stereoisomerism.

Stereoisomer A molecule with the same connectivity as another but differing in spatial arrangement due to chiral centers.

IUPAC Naming System A standardized protocol for assigning unique, systematic names to chemical compounds, including stereochemistry.

Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Nomenclature A priority-based system for designating the absolute configuration of chiral centers using atomic numbers.

Atomic Mass A value from the periodic table used to rank atoms attached to a chiral center for priority assignment.

Priority Assignment The process of ranking groups attached to a chiral center based on atomic mass and connectivity.