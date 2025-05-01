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Chiral Center An atom bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images and enabling stereoisomerism. Stereoisomer A molecule with the same connectivity as another but differing in spatial arrangement due to chiral centers. IUPAC Naming System A standardized protocol for assigning unique, systematic names to chemical compounds, including stereochemistry. Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Nomenclature A priority-based system for designating the absolute configuration of chiral centers using atomic numbers. Atomic Mass A value from the periodic table used to rank atoms attached to a chiral center for priority assignment. Priority Assignment The process of ranking groups attached to a chiral center based on atomic mass and connectivity. Playoff System A tie-breaking method comparing the next set of atoms when two groups have identical atomic masses. Double Bond Rule A guideline where double bonds are counted as two connections when determining group priorities. Triple Bond Rule A guideline where triple bonds are counted as three connections for priority determination. Dash Representation A notation in 3D structures indicating a group is oriented away from the viewer, behind the plane. Clockwise Rotation A tracing direction from highest to lowest priority that results in an R configuration if the lowest group is in back. Counterclockwise Rotation A tracing direction from highest to lowest priority that results in an S configuration if the lowest group is in back. R Configuration A designation for a chiral center when the path from highest to lowest priority follows a clockwise direction. S Configuration A designation for a chiral center when the path from highest to lowest priority follows a counterclockwise direction. Group Swap Adjustment A correction step where the R/S assignment is reversed if the lowest priority group is not in the back.
R and S Configuration definitions
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