Skip to main content
Back

Radical Reaction definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Radical
    A high-energy, short-lived species with an unpaired electron, crucial as an intermediate in specific organic mechanisms.
  • Radical Initiator
    A compound with a weak bond that, upon exposure to heat or light, generates the first radical needed to start a chain reaction.
  • Homolytic Cleavage
    A bond-breaking process where each atom receives one electron, resulting in two radicals with equal charge.
  • Heterolytic Cleavage
    A bond-breaking process where both electrons move to one atom, producing a cation and an anion.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, often used as a source of radicals due to its weak bond.
  • Peroxide
    A compound containing an O–O bond, notable for its weak linkage and frequent use as a radical initiator.
  • N-Bromosuccinimide
    A reagent with a weak N–Br bond, commonly used to generate bromine radicals in organic reactions.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons during heterolytic cleavage.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons during heterolytic cleavage.
  • Dissociation Energy
    The energy required to break a specific bond, with homolytic processes typically needing more than heterolytic ones.
  • Fish Hook Arrow
    A curved arrow with a single head, used in mechanisms to indicate the movement of one electron.
  • Curved Arrow
    A notation in reaction mechanisms showing the movement of electron pairs, typically with a full arrowhead.
  • Electronegativity
    A property describing an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing the outcome of bond cleavage.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during a reaction, often highly reactive and short-lived, such as a radical.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    A form of energy commonly used to initiate homolytic cleavage in radical reactions by exciting electrons.