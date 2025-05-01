Radical A high-energy, short-lived species with an unpaired electron, crucial as an intermediate in specific organic mechanisms.

Radical Initiator A compound with a weak bond that, upon exposure to heat or light, generates the first radical needed to start a chain reaction.

Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where each atom receives one electron, resulting in two radicals with equal charge.

Heterolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where both electrons move to one atom, producing a cation and an anion.

Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, often used as a source of radicals due to its weak bond.

Peroxide A compound containing an O–O bond, notable for its weak linkage and frequent use as a radical initiator.