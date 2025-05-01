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Radical A high-energy, short-lived species with an unpaired electron, crucial as an intermediate in specific organic mechanisms. Radical Initiator A compound with a weak bond that, upon exposure to heat or light, generates the first radical needed to start a chain reaction. Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where each atom receives one electron, resulting in two radicals with equal charge. Heterolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where both electrons move to one atom, producing a cation and an anion. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, often used as a source of radicals due to its weak bond. Peroxide A compound containing an O–O bond, notable for its weak linkage and frequent use as a radical initiator. N-Bromosuccinimide A reagent with a weak N–Br bond, commonly used to generate bromine radicals in organic reactions. Cation A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons during heterolytic cleavage. Anion A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons during heterolytic cleavage. Dissociation Energy The energy required to break a specific bond, with homolytic processes typically needing more than heterolytic ones. Fish Hook Arrow A curved arrow with a single head, used in mechanisms to indicate the movement of one electron. Curved Arrow A notation in reaction mechanisms showing the movement of electron pairs, typically with a full arrowhead. Electronegativity A property describing an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing the outcome of bond cleavage. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction, often highly reactive and short-lived, such as a radical. Ultraviolet Light A form of energy commonly used to initiate homolytic cleavage in radical reactions by exciting electrons.
Radical Reaction definitions
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