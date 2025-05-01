Back
Mechanism Stepwise description of electron movement in reactions, using arrows to show how bonds form and break. Stability A measure of how likely a molecule is to resist change; higher values mean lower reactivity. Reactivity A tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, often driven by instability or charge. Formal Charge A calculated value indicating an atom has more or fewer electrons than its ideal bonding preference. Net Dipole An overall separation of charge in a molecule due to asymmetrical electron distribution. Partial Charge A localized region of slight positive or negative character resulting from uneven electron sharing. Pi Bond A weaker type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, serving as a source of electrons. Steric Effect A destabilizing influence caused by atoms being forced into close proximity, such as ring strain. Nucleophile An electron-rich species, often negatively charged, that seeks positive centers to share electrons. Electrophile An electron-poor species, often positively charged, that seeks electrons to achieve stability. Bonding Preference The typical number of bonds an atom tends to form to achieve a stable electron configuration. Curved Arrow A notation tool indicating the movement of two electrons from a donor to an acceptor in mechanisms. Sigma Bond A strong bond formed by direct overlap of orbitals, representing two shared electrons. Heterolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where both electrons go to one atom, producing ions. Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where each atom receives one electron, resulting in radicals.
Reaction Mechanism definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15