Mechanism Stepwise description of electron movement in reactions, using arrows to show how bonds form and break.

Stability A measure of how likely a molecule is to resist change; higher values mean lower reactivity.

Reactivity A tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, often driven by instability or charge.

Formal Charge A calculated value indicating an atom has more or fewer electrons than its ideal bonding preference.

Net Dipole An overall separation of charge in a molecule due to asymmetrical electron distribution.

Partial Charge A localized region of slight positive or negative character resulting from uneven electron sharing.