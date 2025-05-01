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Isomer A molecule sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in connectivity or spatial arrangement. Constitutional Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but with atoms connected in a different order. Stereoisomer A molecule with identical connectivity to another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms. Molecular Formula A representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. Connectivity The specific sequence in which atoms are bonded together within a molecule. Shape The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing its physical and chemical properties. Index of Hydrogen Deficiency A value indicating the number of rings or multiple bonds present by showing missing pairs of hydrogens. Ring A closed loop of atoms within a molecule, often affecting hydrogen count and molecular structure. Double Bond A chemical connection where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, impacting molecular geometry. Triple Bond A chemical linkage involving three shared pairs of electrons between two atoms, altering hydrogen count. Conformer A structure differing from another only by rotation around a single sigma bond, not by connectivity or formula. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond allowing free rotation of connected atoms, influencing conformational flexibility. Trans Isomer A stereoisomer where substituents are on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in distinct spatial arrangement. Cis Isomer A stereoisomer with substituents on the same side of a double bond, creating a unique three-dimensional shape.
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers definitions
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Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers - Part 1 of 2
5. Chirality
6 problems
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Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers - Part 2 of 2
5. Chirality
6 problems
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Atropisomers
5. Chirality
3 problems
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5. Chirality - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 15 problems
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5. Chirality - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 15 problems
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5. Chirality - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 15 problems
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