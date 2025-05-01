Isomer A molecule sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in connectivity or spatial arrangement.

Constitutional Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but with atoms connected in a different order.

Stereoisomer A molecule with identical connectivity to another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms.

Molecular Formula A representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule.

Connectivity The specific sequence in which atoms are bonded together within a molecule.

Shape The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing its physical and chemical properties.