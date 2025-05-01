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Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers definitions

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  • Isomer
    A molecule sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in connectivity or spatial arrangement.
  • Constitutional Isomer
    A compound with the same molecular formula as another but with atoms connected in a different order.
  • Stereoisomer
    A molecule with identical connectivity to another but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms.
  • Molecular Formula
    A representation showing the number and type of atoms present in a molecule.
  • Connectivity
    The specific sequence in which atoms are bonded together within a molecule.
  • Shape
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influencing its physical and chemical properties.
  • Index of Hydrogen Deficiency
    A value indicating the number of rings or multiple bonds present by showing missing pairs of hydrogens.
  • Ring
    A closed loop of atoms within a molecule, often affecting hydrogen count and molecular structure.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical connection where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, impacting molecular geometry.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical linkage involving three shared pairs of electrons between two atoms, altering hydrogen count.
  • Conformer
    A structure differing from another only by rotation around a single sigma bond, not by connectivity or formula.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond allowing free rotation of connected atoms, influencing conformational flexibility.
  • Trans Isomer
    A stereoisomer where substituents are on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in distinct spatial arrangement.
  • Cis Isomer
    A stereoisomer with substituents on the same side of a double bond, creating a unique three-dimensional shape.