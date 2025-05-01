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Isomer A compound sharing the same molecular formula as another but differing in atom connectivity or spatial arrangement. Constitutional Isomer A molecule with the same atom count as another but differing in how those atoms are connected. Stereoisomer A compound with the same atom connectivity as another but differing in the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Enantiomer A non-superimposable mirror image of a molecule, differing at all chiral centers. Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image, differing at some but not all chiral centers. Meso Compound A molecule with multiple chiral centers that is overall achiral due to internal symmetry. Trigonal Center A double-bonded carbon with groups arranged in a planar geometry, allowing for cis/trans isomerism. Cis Isomer A molecule with similar groups on the same side of a double bond or ring, affecting physical properties. Trans Isomer A molecule with similar groups on opposite sides of a double bond or ring, leading to distinct spatial arrangement. R Configuration A spatial arrangement at a chiral center where priority groups decrease in a clockwise direction. S Configuration A spatial arrangement at a chiral center where priority groups decrease in a counterclockwise direction. Molecular Formula A notation indicating the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. Connectivity The specific sequence in which atoms are bonded within a molecule. Mirror Image A spatial reflection of a molecule that may or may not be superimposable, crucial for distinguishing enantiomers.
What is the Relationship Between Isomers? definitions
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What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
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