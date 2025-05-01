Isomer A compound sharing the same molecular formula as another but differing in atom connectivity or spatial arrangement.

Constitutional Isomer A molecule with the same atom count as another but differing in how those atoms are connected.

Stereoisomer A compound with the same atom connectivity as another but differing in the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.

Enantiomer A non-superimposable mirror image of a molecule, differing at all chiral centers.

Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image, differing at some but not all chiral centers.