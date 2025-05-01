Problem 1a
a. How many hydrogens does an alkane with 17 carbons have?
b. How many carbons does an alkane with 74 hydrogens have?
Problem 2
Draw the structures of octane and isooctane.
Problem 3b
Name each of the following:
b.
Problem 3c
Name each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Problem 5a
Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.
Problem 6
Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?
a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.
b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.
c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.
Problem 7a
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. isopropyl alcohol
Problem 7b
Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. isopentyl fluoride
Problem 7c
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butyl iodide
Problem 7d
Draw the structure for each of the following:
d. tert-pentyl alcohol
Problem 7e,f
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. tert-butylamine
f. n-octyl bromide
Problem 8a,b
Name the following compounds:
a. CH3OCH2CH3
b. CH3OCH2CH2CH3
Problem 8e,f
Name the following compounds:
e.
f.
Problem 9c
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
Problem 9d
What is each compound's systematic name?
d.
Problem 9g
What is each compound's systematic name?
g. CH3CH2C(CH2CH3)2CH2CH2CH3
Problem 9h
What is each compound's systematic name?
h.
Problem 11a
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 2,2-dimethyl-4-isopropyloctane
Problem 11b
Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-isopropyloctane
Problem 11c
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. 4,4-diethyldecane
Problem 11d
Draw the structure for each of the following:
d. 2,4,5-trimethyl-4-(1-methylethyl)heptane
Problem 11e
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. 2,5-dimethyl-4-(2-methylpropyl)octane
Problem 11f
Draw the structure for each of the following:
(f) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane
Problem 12b
Give each isomer its systematic name.
Problem 12c
How many isomers have common names?
Problem 12d
Which isomers contain an isopropyl group?
Problem 12f
Which isomers contain a tert-butyl group?
Problem 13a,b
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
a.
b.
Problem 13c,d
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.
Problem 14a
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(a) only primary and secondary hydrogens.
Ch.3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Back
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh.3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure