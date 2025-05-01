Problem c
Name the following:
a.
b.
Problem 1b
How many constitutional isomers can you draw for C4H10O?
Problem 2a
Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:
a. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane
Problem 2b
Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:
b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclobutane
Problem 3(1,2)
For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
1.
2.
Problem 3(3,4)
For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
3.
4.
Problem 3a
a. Which of the following compounds can exist as cis–trans isomers?
Problem 4(1)
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
1.
Problem 4(2)
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
2.
Problem 5
Draw four compounds with molecular formula C5H10 that have carbon–carbon double bonds but do not have cis–trans isomers.
Problem 6
Which of the following compounds have a dipole moment of zero?
Problem 7a
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
a.
Problem 7b
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
b.
Problem 7c
Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
c.
Problem 7d
Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
d.
Problem 8a
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3
Problem 8b
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2
Problem 9
Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?
Problem 10b
Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7
b.
Problem 12
Draw the Z isomer of an alkene that has a CH3 and an H on one sp2 carbon and isopropyl and butyl groups on the other sp2 carbon.
Problem 13a-d
Which of the following objects are chiral?
a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle
b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle
c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle
d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle
Problem 13e-h
Which of the following objects are chiral?
e. a wheelbarrow
f. a remote control device
g. a nail
h. screw
Problem 15
Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?
Problem 17
a. How many asymmetric centers does the following compound have?
b. How many stereocenters does it have?
Problem 19
Do the following structures represent identical compounds or a pair of enantiomers?
Problem 20a,b
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
a. CH2OH
b. CH2Br
Problem 20c,d
Assign relative priorities to the groups or atoms in each of the following sets:
c. CH(CH3)2
d. CHCH2
Problem 22a,b
Do the following compounds have the R or the S configuration?
a.
b.
Problem 23a,b
What is the configuration of each of the following?
a.
b.
Problem 23c,d
What is the configuration of each of the following?
c.
d.
Ch. 4 - Isomers:The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Back