Textbook Question
Draw the major product(s) of the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with the following reagents, disregarding stereoisomers:
3. HBr
4. HBr/peroxide
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Draw the major product(s) of the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with the following reagents, disregarding stereoisomers:
3. HBr
4. HBr/peroxide
For each reaction, show which stereoisomers are obtained
1. NBS/∆/peroxide
2. Br2/CH2Cl2
Draw the major product(s) of the reaction of 1-methylcyclohexene with the following reagents, disregarding stereoisomers:
1. NBS/∆/peroxide
2. Br2/CH2Cl2
Draw the resonance contributors for the following radicals:
c.
How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of 3-methylcyclohexene with NBS?
Draw the resonance contributors for the following radicals:
a.