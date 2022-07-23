Induced Magnetic Field

The induced magnetic field is a phenomenon that occurs when the presence of a magnetic field causes the electrons in a molecule to circulate, creating their own magnetic field. In the context of aromatic compounds like annulene, this effect can influence the local magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms. The direction of the induced magnetic field can either shield or deshield the hydrogen nuclei, affecting their chemical shifts in the NMR spectrum and helping to distinguish between different types of hydrogen environments.