Integration and Multiplicity in NMR

Integration in NMR spectroscopy refers to the area under the peaks in the spectrum, which correlates to the number of protons contributing to that signal. Multiplicity indicates the splitting of NMR signals due to neighboring protons, following the n+1 rule, where n is the number of adjacent protons. Understanding these concepts helps in determining the number of protons and their environments, which is vital for interpreting the NMR data accurately.