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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 28g
Chapter 15, Problem 28g

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
g. CH3CH2OCH2CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the structure of the compound. Determine the number of unique hydrogen environments in the molecule. Each unique environment corresponds to a distinct signal in the 1H NMR spectrum.
Step 2: Analyze the chemical shift for each hydrogen environment. Chemical shifts are influenced by factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms, hybridization of the carbon atom to which the hydrogen is attached, and proximity to functional groups. Use typical chemical shift ranges to predict the approximate position of each signal.
Step 3: Determine the splitting pattern (multiplicity) for each signal. The splitting is caused by spin-spin coupling with neighboring hydrogens. Use the n+1 rule, where n is the number of equivalent neighboring hydrogens, to predict the multiplicity (e.g., singlet, doublet, triplet, etc.).
Step 4: Evaluate the relative integration of each signal. The integration corresponds to the number of hydrogens in each environment. For example, a signal representing three hydrogens (e.g., a methyl group) will have three times the integration of a signal representing one hydrogen.
Step 5: Summarize the expected 1H NMR spectrum by listing the number of signals, their approximate chemical shifts, splitting patterns, and relative integrations. This provides a complete description of the spectrum for the given compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

1H NMR Spectroscopy

Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (1H NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It works by measuring the magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule, providing information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their chemical environment, and the connectivity of the molecule. The resulting spectrum displays peaks that correspond to different hydrogen environments, allowing chemists to infer structural details.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of a signal in an NMR spectrum, measured in parts per million (ppm). It indicates the electronic environment surrounding a hydrogen atom, influenced by factors such as electronegativity and hybridization. Different functional groups and molecular structures lead to distinct chemical shifts, which help in identifying the types of hydrogen present in a compound and their relative positions in the molecule.
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Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in 1H NMR refers to the area under each peak, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. Multiplicity describes the splitting pattern of the peaks, which arises from the interaction of neighboring hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). Understanding integration and multiplicity is crucial for determining the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments and the connectivity of the molecule, aiding in the elucidation of its structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

d.

781
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br

751
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

n.

684
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

k.

931
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

f.

940
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Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

i.

1245
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