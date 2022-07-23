Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in 1H NMR refers to the area under each peak, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. Multiplicity describes the splitting pattern of the peaks, which arises from the interaction of neighboring hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). Understanding integration and multiplicity is crucial for determining the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments and the connectivity of the molecule, aiding in the elucidation of its structure.