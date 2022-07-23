Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
d.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
d.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
n.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
k.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
f.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
i.