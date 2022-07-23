Textbook Question
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
j.
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Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
j.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
g. CH3CH2OCH2CH3
Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.
i.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
f.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
i.