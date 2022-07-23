Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 28d
Chapter 15, Problem 28d

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the compound. To describe the 1H NMR spectrum, you need to know the molecular structure of the compound. Analyze the functional groups, symmetry, and types of hydrogen atoms present in the molecule.
Step 2: Determine the number of unique proton environments. Look for chemically equivalent hydrogens in the molecule. Hydrogens in the same environment will produce a single signal in the 1H NMR spectrum.
Step 3: Predict the chemical shift for each type of proton. Use the chemical environment of each hydrogen to estimate its chemical shift. For example, hydrogens attached to sp3 carbons appear around 0.9–1.5 ppm, while hydrogens near electronegative atoms or in aromatic systems appear at higher ppm values.
Step 4: Analyze the splitting patterns. Determine the splitting of each signal based on the number of neighboring hydrogens (n+1 rule). For example, a proton with two neighboring hydrogens will appear as a triplet.
Step 5: Assign the relative integration of each signal. The area under each peak corresponds to the number of hydrogens contributing to that signal. Use the molecular formula to ensure the total integration matches the total number of hydrogens in the compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

1H NMR Spectroscopy

1H NMR (Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments within a molecule, allowing chemists to infer connectivity and functional groups. The resulting spectrum displays peaks corresponding to different hydrogen environments, with their positions (chemical shifts) indicating the electronic environment around the protons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
1H NMR Integration

Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of a signal in an NMR spectrum, measured in parts per million (ppm). It reflects the electronic environment surrounding the hydrogen atoms; for example, protons near electronegative atoms (like oxygen or nitrogen) appear downfield (higher ppm) due to deshielding. Understanding chemical shifts is crucial for interpreting the spectrum and identifying functional groups and molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts

Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in 1H NMR spectroscopy quantifies the area under each peak, which correlates to the number of protons contributing to that signal. Multiplicity, determined by the splitting of signals, provides insight into the number of neighboring protons (n+1 rule). Together, integration and multiplicity help deduce the hydrogen environment and connectivity in the molecule, allowing for a more complete structural analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
1H NMR Integration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.

j.

1155
views
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

g. CH3CH2OCH2CH3

1040
views
Textbook Question

Predict the splitting patterns for the signals given by the compounds in Problem 4.

i.

1151
views
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

b. CH3OCH2CH2CH2Br

751
views
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

f.

940
views
Textbook Question

Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

i.

1245
views