Multiplicity and Integration

Multiplicity in NMR refers to the splitting of signals due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring nuclei, which provides insight into the number of adjacent protons. In 13C NMR, while the signals are generally singlets, the presence of protons can affect their intensity and position. Integration, although less common in 13C NMR, can indicate the relative number of equivalent carbon atoms contributing to a signal, aiding in the interpretation of the molecular structure.