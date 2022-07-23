Textbook Question
How can 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dinitrobenzene be distinguished by
a. 1H NMR spectroscopy?
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How can 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dinitrobenzene be distinguished by
a. 1H NMR spectroscopy?
Answer the following questions for each compound:
a. How many signals are in its 13C NMR spectrum?
b. Which signal is at the lowest frequency?
9. CH2=CHBr
Answer the following questions for each compound:
a. How many signals are in its 13C NMR spectrum? b. Which signal is at the lowest frequency?
7.
Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 3 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
3.
Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 1 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
1. CH3CH2CH2Br
How can 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dinitrobenzene be distinguished by
b. 13C NMR spectroscopy?