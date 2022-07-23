Step 4: Compare the spectra. By analyzing the number of signals and their splitting patterns in the 1H NMR spectra of the three compounds, you can distinguish between 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dinitrobenzene. The key differences are the number of distinct proton environments (four for ortho, three for meta, and two for para) and the chemical shifts influenced by the electron-withdrawing nitro groups.