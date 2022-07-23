Textbook Question
Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 5 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
5.
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Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 5 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
5.
Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 3 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
3.
Identify each compound below from its molecular formula and its 13C NMR spectrum.
a. C11H22O
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Identify pairs of coupled protons in the compound whose COSY spectrum is shown below.
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Describe the proton-coupled 13C NMR spectra for compound 1 in Problem 41, indicating the relative positions of the signals.
1. CH3CH2CH2Br
How can 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-dinitrobenzene be distinguished by
b. 13C NMR spectroscopy?