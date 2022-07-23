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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 51g
Chapter 15, Problem 51g

How can 1H NMR distinguish between the compounds in each of the following pairs?
g.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical structures of the two compounds. The first compound contains only hydrogen atoms bonded to the carbons, while the second compound has one deuterium (D) atom replacing a hydrogen atom on the second carbon.
Step 2: Understand the principle of 1H NMR spectroscopy. 1H NMR detects signals from hydrogen nuclei (protons). Deuterium (D) does not produce a signal in 1H NMR because it is not a proton; it is a heavier isotope of hydrogen.
Step 3: Predict the 1H NMR spectra for each compound. In the first compound, all hydrogens will contribute to the NMR signals, resulting in a specific pattern of chemical shifts and splitting based on the environment of each hydrogen. In the second compound, the absence of a proton (due to the presence of deuterium) will alter the splitting pattern and potentially the chemical shift of nearby hydrogens.
Step 4: Focus on the splitting patterns. In the first compound, the hydrogens on the second carbon will split the signals of adjacent hydrogens based on the n+1 rule. In the second compound, the deuterium will not split the signals, leading to a different splitting pattern for the hydrogens on adjacent carbons.
Step 5: Compare the spectra of the two compounds. The presence of deuterium in the second compound will result in fewer peaks or altered splitting patterns in the 1H NMR spectrum compared to the first compound, allowing for differentiation between the two.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

1H NMR Spectroscopy

Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (1H NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It works by measuring the magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule, providing information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their chemical environment, and connectivity. Different chemical environments result in distinct resonance signals, allowing for the differentiation of compounds.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of a signal in the NMR spectrum, which is influenced by the electronic environment surrounding the hydrogen atoms. It is measured in parts per million (ppm) and varies based on factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms and hybridization. In the provided compounds, the presence of deuterium (D) instead of hydrogen (H) alters the chemical shift, enabling 1H NMR to distinguish between the two structures.
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Integration and Multiplicity

Integration in 1H NMR refers to the area under the peaks in the spectrum, which correlates to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. Multiplicity indicates the splitting pattern of the signals, which arises from neighboring hydrogen atoms (n+1 rule). These features help identify the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments and their interactions, providing further insight into the structural differences between the compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each set of chemically equivalent protons, using a for the set that will be at the lowest frequency in the 1H NMR spectrum, b for the next lowest, and so on. Indicate the multiplicity of each signal.

c.

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Textbook Question

Determine the ratios of the chemically nonequivalent protons in a compound if the steps of the integration curves measure 40.5, 27, 13, and 118 mm, from left to right across the spectrum. Draw the structure of a compound whose 1H NMR spectrum would show these integrals in the observed order.

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Textbook Question

Answer the following questions:

c. What is the relationship between coupling constant in hertz and operating frequency?

d. How does the operating frequency in NMR spectroscopy compare with the operating frequency in IR and UV/Vis spectroscopy?

1057
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Textbook Question

The 1H NMR spectra of three isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br are shown here. Which isomer produces which spectrum?

a. <IMAGE>

1533
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Textbook Question

Match each of the 1H NMR spectra with one of the following compounds:

b. <IMAGE>

2440
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Textbook Question

Label each set of chemically equivalent protons, using a for the set that will be at the lowest frequency in the 1H NMR spectrum, b for the next lowest, and so on. Indicate the multiplicity of each signal.

a.

1552
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