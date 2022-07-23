Step 3: Determine the relative chemical shift of each set of protons in the 1H NMR spectrum. The methyl group protons (CH₃) will appear at the lowest frequency (upfield) due to their electron-donating environment. The alpha-carbon protons will appear at a slightly higher frequency (downfield) due to their proximity to the electron-withdrawing carbonyl group. The ring protons will appear at various frequencies depending on their positions relative to the carbonyl group.