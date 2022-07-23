Label each set of chemically equivalent protons, using a for the set that will be at the lowest frequency in the 1H NMR spectrum, b for the next lowest, and so on. Indicate the multiplicity of each signal.
c.
Label each set of chemically equivalent protons, using a for the set that will be at the lowest frequency in the 1H NMR spectrum, b for the next lowest, and so on. Indicate the multiplicity of each signal.
c.
What does cross peak X in Figure 14.34 tell you?
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How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
a. 1H NMR spectrum?
4.
5.
6.
Label each set of chemically equivalent protons, using a for the set that will be at the lowest frequency in the 1H NMR spectrum, b for the next lowest, and so on. Indicate the multiplicity of each signal.
a.
How many signals are produced by each of the following compounds in its
b. 13C NMR spectrum?
1.
Identify pairs of coupled protons in the compound whose COSY spectrum is shown below.
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