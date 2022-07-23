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Ch. 14 - NMR Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 14 - NMR SpectroscopyProblem 29b
Chapter 15, Problem 29b

Propose structures that are consistent with the following spectra. (Integral ratios are given from left to right across the spectrum.)
b. The 1H NMR spectrum of a compound with molecular formula C6H10O2 has two singlets with integral ratios of 2 : 3.

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Analyze the molecular formula (C6H10O2): Calculate the degree of unsaturation using the formula: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = \frac{2C + 2 - H + N - X}{2} \), where C = 6, H = 10, O = 2, and there are no halogens (X) or nitrogens (N). This will help determine the presence of double bonds, rings, or aromatic systems.
Interpret the 1H NMR data: The spectrum shows two singlets with integral ratios of 2:3. A singlet indicates that the protons are not coupled to any neighboring protons, suggesting isolated groups. The ratio of 2:3 suggests two distinct environments for the protons, with one group containing 2 protons and the other containing 3 protons.
Consider functional groups: The molecular formula includes oxygen atoms, which could indicate the presence of functional groups such as esters, ketones, or alcohols. The singlet signals suggest that the protons are likely part of groups like methyl (CH3) or methylene (CH2) attached to electronegative atoms or within symmetrical environments.
Propose possible structures: Based on the degree of unsaturation and the NMR data, consider structures that include an ester functional group (common for compounds with oxygen and singlet signals). For example, a structure with a methyl group (CH3) and a methylene group (CH2) adjacent to an ester group could fit the data.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the proposed structure matches the molecular formula (C6H10O2), the degree of unsaturation, and the NMR data (two singlets with integral ratios of 2:3). Adjust the structure if necessary to account for all spectral and molecular information.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

1H NMR Spectroscopy

1H NMR (Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms in different environments within a molecule. The chemical shifts, multiplicity, and integration of the signals help identify functional groups and the connectivity of atoms.
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Integral Ratios

Integral ratios in NMR spectroscopy indicate the relative number of protons contributing to each signal. In this case, a ratio of 2:3 suggests that one signal corresponds to two equivalent protons, while the other corresponds to three equivalent protons. This information is crucial for deducing the molecular structure and identifying how many hydrogen atoms are associated with specific carbon atoms.
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Molecular Formula and Degree of Unsaturation

The molecular formula C6H10O2 indicates the number of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms in the compound. The degree of unsaturation can be calculated to determine the presence of rings or double bonds. For C6H10O2, the degree of unsaturation is 2, suggesting the presence of either two double bonds, one ring, or a combination of both, which is essential for proposing possible structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where

a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.

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Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

n.

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Why is there no coupling between the a and c protons or between the b and c protons in the cis and trans alkenes shown in Figure 14.20?

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Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

k.

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Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:

i.

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For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?

1.

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