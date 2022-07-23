Textbook Question
Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where
a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.
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Draw a splitting diagram for Hb, where
a. Jba = 12 Hz and Jbc = 6 Hz.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
n.
Why is there no coupling between the a and c protons or between the b and c protons in the cis and trans alkenes shown in Figure 14.20?
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Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
k.
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum you would expect for each of the following compounds, indicating the relative positions of the signals:
i.
For the following compounds, which pairs of hydrogens (Ha and Hb) are enantiotopic hydrogens?
1.