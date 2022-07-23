The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.
a. Propose a mechanism for the Ritter reaction.
The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.
a. Propose a mechanism for the Ritter reaction.
Cardura, a drug used to treat hypertension, is synthesized as shown here.
b. Show the mechanism for conversion of A to B. Which is formed more rapidly, A or B?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
c.
The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.
b. Why does the Ritter reaction not work with primary alcohols?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
b.
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.
a.