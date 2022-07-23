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Ch. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 15 - Reactions of Carboxylic Acids and Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 82c
Chapter 16, Problem 82c

The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.
Chemical equation illustrating the Ritter reaction: nitrile and alcohol react with HCl to form an N-substituted amide.
c. How does the Ritter reaction differ from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a nitrile to form an amide?

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The Ritter reaction involves the reaction of a nitrile (RC≡N) with an alcohol (R'OH) in the presence of a strong acid (e.g., HCl) to form an N-substituted amide (RC=O(NHR')). In contrast, the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a nitrile involves water (H₂O) as the nucleophile, leading to the formation of a simple amide (RC=O(NH₂)).
In the Ritter reaction, the alcohol (R'OH) acts as the nucleophile, and the reaction proceeds through the formation of a carbocation intermediate derived from the alcohol. This carbocation reacts with the nitrile to form the N-substituted amide. This mechanism is specific to the Ritter reaction and does not occur in the hydrolysis of nitriles.
In the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a nitrile, water acts as the nucleophile. The nitrile undergoes protonation, followed by nucleophilic attack by water, leading to the formation of an imidic acid intermediate, which tautomerizes to form the amide. This process does not involve the formation of a carbocation intermediate.
The Ritter reaction is selective for secondary and tertiary alcohols because these alcohols can form stable carbocations. Primary alcohols do not participate effectively in the Ritter reaction due to the instability of primary carbocations. In contrast, the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nitriles is not dependent on the type of alcohol and can proceed with water as the nucleophile.
In summary, the key difference lies in the nucleophile and the mechanism: the Ritter reaction uses an alcohol and proceeds via a carbocation intermediate, while acid-catalyzed hydrolysis uses water and proceeds via protonation and nucleophilic attack without carbocation formation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ritter Reaction

The Ritter reaction involves the reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid, typically forming an N-substituted amide. This reaction is characterized by the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the nitrile carbon, leading to the formation of a new carbon-nitrogen bond. Notably, the Ritter reaction is ineffective with primary alcohols due to steric hindrance, which prevents the necessary interaction for the reaction to proceed.
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Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis of Nitriles

The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nitriles involves the conversion of nitriles into carboxylic acids or amides through the addition of water in the presence of an acid catalyst. This process typically requires prolonged reaction times and results in the formation of a carboxylic acid as the final product, rather than an N-substituted amide. The mechanism involves the nucleophilic attack of water on the nitrile carbon, followed by protonation and rearrangement.
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N-substituted Amides

N-substituted amides are compounds formed when an amine or alcohol substitutes the hydrogen atom of the amide functional group. In the context of the Ritter reaction, the product is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom that is further bonded to an alkyl group from the alcohol. This structural feature distinguishes N-substituted amides from simple amides, which contain only hydrogen atoms attached to the nitrogen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.

a. Propose a mechanism for the Ritter reaction.

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Textbook Question

Cardura, a drug used to treat hypertension, is synthesized as shown here.

b. Show the mechanism for conversion of A to B. Which is formed more rapidly, A or B?

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.

c.

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Textbook Question

The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.

b. Why does the Ritter reaction not work with primary alcohols?

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.

b.

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from the given starting materials. You can use any necessary organic or inorganic reagents.

a.

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