Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the decrease in oxidation state by a molecule. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl compounds (like aldehydes and ketones) to alcohols. The reaction shown in the image uses lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4), a strong reducing agent, to reduce a carboxylic acid to an alcohol, which is crucial for understanding the transformation of compounds in the reaction scheme.