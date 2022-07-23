Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism to explain how dimethyl sulfoxide and oxalyl chloride react to form the dimethylchlorosulfonium ion used as the oxidizing agent in the Swern oxidation.
1295
views
Propose a mechanism to explain how dimethyl sulfoxide and oxalyl chloride react to form the dimethylchlorosulfonium ion used as the oxidizing agent in the Swern oxidation.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
Unlike a phosphonium ylide that reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an alkene, a sulfonium ylide reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an epoxide. Explain why one ylide forms an alkene, whereas the other forms an epoxide.