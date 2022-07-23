Textbook Question
Draw structures for A-D for each of the following:
b.
890
views
Draw structures for A-D for each of the following:
b.
A compound gives the following IR spectrum. Upon reaction with sodium borohydride followed by acidification, it forms the product with the 1H NMR spectrum shown below. Identify the starting material and the product.
<IMAGE>
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Unlike a phosphonium ylide that reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an alkene, a sulfonium ylide reacts with an aldehyde or a ketone to form an epoxide. Explain why one ylide forms an alkene, whereas the other forms an epoxide.