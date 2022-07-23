Chlorodimethylsulfonium Ion

The chlorodimethylsulfonium ion is a key intermediate in the Swern oxidation mechanism. It is formed when DMSO reacts with oxalyl chloride, resulting in a sulfonium ion that can act as an electrophile. This ion is crucial for the subsequent reaction with alcohols, leading to the formation of the oxidizing agent, dimethylchlorosulfonium, which facilitates the oxidation process.