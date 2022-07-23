Imine Formation

Imine formation is a specific reaction that occurs when a primary amine reacts with a carbonyl compound, resulting in the creation of an imine. In the reactions involving cyclopentanone and ethylamine or diethylamine, the nucleophilic attack leads to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, which can lose water to yield an imine. The nature of the amine can affect the stability and reactivity of the resulting imine.