Indicate how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanone and any other necessary reagents:
d.
Indicate how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanone and any other necessary reagents:
d.
The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.
The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
c.
The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur. The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
a.
Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.
b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?
Indicate how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting material and any other necessary reagents:
c.