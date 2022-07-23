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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 68
Chapter 18, Problem 68

The ketone whose 1H NMR spectrum is shown here was obtained as the product of an acetoacetic ester synthesis. What alkyl halide was used in the synthesis?
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Step 1: Analyze the molecular formula provided in the image, C₅H₁₀O, which indicates the compound is a ketone with five carbons, ten hydrogens, and one oxygen atom.
Step 2: Examine the ¹H NMR spectrum. The spectrum shows three distinct signals: a singlet at approximately 2.1 ppm (3H), a quartet at approximately 2.4 ppm (2H), and a triplet at approximately 1.0 ppm (3H). These signals correspond to different proton environments in the molecule.
Step 3: Interpret the singlet at 2.1 ppm (3H). This signal is characteristic of a methyl group directly attached to a carbonyl group (CH₃-C=O), which is consistent with the ketone functional group.
Step 4: Analyze the quartet at 2.4 ppm (2H) and the triplet at 1.0 ppm (3H). These signals suggest the presence of an ethyl group (-CH₂-CH₃) attached to the molecule. The quartet corresponds to the CH₂ group adjacent to the carbonyl group, and the triplet corresponds to the CH₃ group further away.
Step 5: Based on the acetoacetic ester synthesis mechanism, the alkyl halide used must introduce the ethyl group into the molecule. Therefore, the alkyl halide used in the synthesis is ethyl bromide (CH₃CH₂Br).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis

Acetoacetic ester synthesis is a method for synthesizing ketones through the reaction of an acetoacetic ester with an alkyl halide. This process involves the formation of a β-keto ester, which can be hydrolyzed and decarboxylated to yield the desired ketone. Understanding this synthesis is crucial for identifying the starting materials and the resulting products in organic reactions.
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NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds. In 1H NMR, the chemical environment of hydrogen atoms is analyzed, providing information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their connectivity, and the presence of functional groups. Peaks in the spectrum correspond to different hydrogen environments, which are essential for deducing the structure of the synthesized ketone.
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Alkyl Halides in Organic Synthesis

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, I). They are commonly used as electrophiles in nucleophilic substitution reactions, making them key reagents in organic synthesis. Identifying the specific alkyl halide used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis is critical for understanding the reaction pathway and the final structure of the ketone produced.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate how the following compounds can be synthesized from cyclohexanone and any other necessary reagents:

d.

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Textbook Question

The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.

The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.

Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:

c.

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Textbook Question

The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur. The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an α-bromo ester with zinc.

Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:

a.

701
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Textbook Question

Compound A with molecular formula C6H10 has two peaks in its 1H NMR spectrum, both of which are singlets (with ratio 9 : 1). Compound A reacts with an acidic aqueous solution containing mercuric sulfate to form compound B, which gives a positive iodoform test (Problem 58) and has an 1H NMR spectrum that shows two singlets (with ratio 3 : 1). Identify A and B.

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Textbook Question

b. What carboxylic acid is formed when the malonic ester synthesis is carried out with two equivalents of malonic ester, one equivalent of 1,5-dibromopentane, and two equivalents of base?

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Textbook Question

Indicate how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting material and any other necessary reagents:

c.

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