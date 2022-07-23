Indicate how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting material and any other necessary reagents:
b.
Indicate how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting material and any other necessary reagents:
b.
There are other condensation reactions similar to the aldol and Claisen condensations:
a. The Perkin condensation is the condensation of an aromatic aldehyde and acetic anhydride. Draw the product obtained from the following Perkin condensation:
There are other condensation reactions similar to the aldol and Claisen condensations:
b. What compound is formed if water is added to the product of a Perkin condensation?
A β-ɣ-unsaturated carbonyl compound rearranges to a more stable conjugated ⍺,β-unsaturated compound in the presence of either acid or base. b. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed rearrangement.
Indicate how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting material and any other necessary reagents:
c.
What product is obtained when the product of a Knoevenagel condensation is heated in an aqueous acidic solution?