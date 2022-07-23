Identify A–J:

Hydrazine and Base Reaction

Hydrazine (H2NNH2) acts as a reducing agent in organic reactions, particularly in the Wolff-Kishner reduction. When combined with a strong base, it promotes the conversion of carbonyl groups to hydrocarbons. The reaction typically requires heating to drive the elimination of nitrogen gas, leading to the formation of the final product, which is a diol in this case, as shown in the transformation from compound B.