Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring, such as benzene. This reaction is crucial for synthesizing various aromatic compounds, including derivatives of benzene. Understanding EAS mechanisms, including the role of catalysts and the stability of intermediates, is essential for predicting the products formed during the synthesis of compounds like 2-phenylpropene.