Textbook Question
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a. bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid
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What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
a. bromination of p-methylbenzoic acid
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
d. p-chloroaniline
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a. o-bromopropylbenzene
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
h. m-bromopropylbenzene
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
i. 1-phenyl-2-propanol
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-xylene