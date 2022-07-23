Textbook Question
Why isn’t FeBr3 used as a catalyst in the first step of the synthesis of 1,3,5-tribromobenzene?
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Why isn’t FeBr3 used as a catalyst in the first step of the synthesis of 1,3,5-tribromobenzene?
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
e. nitration of p-methoxybenzaldehyde
f. nitration of p-tert-butylmethylbenzene
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
g. 2-phenylpropene
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
h. m-bromopropylbenzene
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
i. 1-phenyl-2-propanol
What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions?
b. chlorination of o-benzenedicarboxylic acid