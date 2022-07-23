Textbook Question
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
d. p-chloroaniline
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Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
d. p-chloroaniline
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a. o-bromopropylbenzene
a. Does a coupling reaction have to be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
b. Can a coupling reaction be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a.
Give the products, if any, of each of the following reactions:
c. benzoic acid + CH3CH2Cl + AlCl3
d. benzene + 2 CH3Cl + AlCl3
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
f. m-xylene