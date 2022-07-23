Reactivity of Substituted Aromatic Compounds

The reactivity of substituted aromatic compounds in EAS reactions is influenced by the nature of the substituents already present on the ring. Electron-donating groups, such as alkyl groups, activate the ring and direct incoming electrophiles to the ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups deactivate the ring and direct electrophiles to the meta position. Understanding these effects is essential for predicting the outcomes of synthetic routes involving aromatic compounds.