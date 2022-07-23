Textbook Question
a. Does a coupling reaction have to be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
b. Can a coupling reaction be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
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a. Does a coupling reaction have to be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
b. Can a coupling reaction be used to synthesize p-dipropylbenzene?
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
a.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized from benzene:
b.
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with one equivalent of Br2, using FeBr3 as a catalyst?
c.
d.
What products are obtained from the reaction of the following compounds with one equivalent of Br2, using FeBr3 as a catalyst?
b.
Give the products, if any, of each of the following reactions:
a. benzonitrile + methyl chloride + AlCl3
b. phenol + Br2