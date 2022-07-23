Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the following reactions:
a.
915
views
Propose a mechanism for the following reactions:
a.
What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
d.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
b. At what position does pyridine-N-oxide undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution?
Explain why pyrrole (pKa ~ 17) is a much stronger acid than ammonia (pKa = 36).
a. Draw resonance contributors to show why pyridine-N-oxide is more reactive than pyridine toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.