Step 3: Match the chemical shifts to the heterocycles. The lowest chemical shift (2.82 ppm) corresponds to pyrrolidine, as it is non-aromatic and has less deshielding. The intermediate chemical shift (6.42 ppm) corresponds to pyrrole, which is aromatic but has a less electronegative nitrogen atom. The highest chemical shift (8.50 ppm) corresponds to pyridine, as its nitrogen atom is more electronegative and contributes to greater deshielding.