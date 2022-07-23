Textbook Question
What starting materials are required to synthesize the following compounds, using the Fischer indole synthesis?
c.
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What starting materials are required to synthesize the following compounds, using the Fischer indole synthesis?
c.
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material.
a.
Show how the following compounds can be prepared from the given starting material.
b.
What is the major product of the following reactions?
c.
What is the major product of the following reactions?
d.
What is the major product of the following reactions?
b.