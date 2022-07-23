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Ch. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 19 - More About Amines • Reactions of Heterocyclic CompoundsProblem 32c
Chapter 20, Problem 32c

What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
c. Structural formula of a tertiary amine with two ethyl and two methyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Recognize the structure of the given compound. The molecule is a tertiary amine with the nitrogen atom bonded to three alkyl groups: two ethyl groups and one isopropyl group.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. When a tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), it undergoes oxidation to form an amine oxide. This is a nucleophilic substitution reaction where the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen attacks the oxygen atom of hydrogen peroxide.
Step 3: Write the intermediate product. The tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide. The nitrogen atom in the amine oxide has a positive charge, and the oxygen atom bonded to it has a negative charge.
Step 4: Apply heat to the amine oxide. Upon heating, the amine oxide undergoes a Cope elimination reaction. This reaction involves the elimination of an alkyl group adjacent to the nitrogen atom, forming an alkene and a hydroxylamine.
Step 5: Determine the final products. The Cope elimination results in the formation of two products: an alkene (from the eliminated alkyl group) and a hydroxylamine. Analyze the structure to identify the specific alkene formed based on the alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tertiary Amines

Tertiary amines are organic compounds that contain a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbon atoms. They are characterized by their ability to act as bases and nucleophiles due to the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen. In reactions, tertiary amines can undergo various transformations, including oxidation and elimination, depending on the reagents and conditions used.
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Hydrogen Peroxide as an Oxidizing Agent

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is a powerful oxidizing agent commonly used in organic chemistry. When tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide, they can be oxidized to form N-oxides or other products, depending on the reaction conditions. This oxidation can lead to the formation of reactive intermediates that may further participate in elimination reactions.
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Cope Elimination

Cope elimination is a specific type of elimination reaction that typically occurs with tertiary amines and involves the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, resulting in the formation of an alkene. This reaction is often facilitated by heat and can lead to the formation of double bonds, which are important in the synthesis of various organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?

d.

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

c.

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Textbook Question

b. At what position does pyridine-N-oxide undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution?

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Textbook Question

What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

A tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide.

Tertiary amine oxides undergo a reaction similar to the Hofmann elimination reaction (Section 10.10), called a Cope elimination. In this reaction, a tertiary amine oxide, rather than a quaternary ammonium ion, undergoes elimination. A strong base is not needed for a Cope elimination because the amine oxide acts as its own base.

Does the Cope elimination have an alkene-like transition state or a carbanion-like transition state?

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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors to show why pyridine-N-oxide is more reactive than pyridine toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.

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