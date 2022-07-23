What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
d.
What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
d.
Name the following:
c.
b. At what position does pyridine-N-oxide undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution?
What products are obtained when the following tertiary amines react with hydrogen peroxide followed by heat?
a.
b.
A tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide.
Tertiary amine oxides undergo a reaction similar to the Hofmann elimination reaction (Section 10.10), called a Cope elimination. In this reaction, a tertiary amine oxide, rather than a quaternary ammonium ion, undergoes elimination. A strong base is not needed for a Cope elimination because the amine oxide acts as its own base.
Does the Cope elimination have an alkene-like transition state or a carbanion-like transition state?
a. Draw resonance contributors to show why pyridine-N-oxide is more reactive than pyridine toward electrophilic aromatic substitution.