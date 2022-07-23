Classify the following monosaccharides:

Classification of Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides can be classified based on the number of carbon atoms they contain and the functional groups present. They are typically categorized as aldoses, which have an aldehyde group, or ketoses, which have a ketone group. Additionally, they can be further classified into trioses, tetroses, pentoses, and hexoses, depending on whether they have three, four, five, or six carbon atoms, respectively.