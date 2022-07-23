Classify the following monosaccharides:

Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following structures is D-glyceraldehyde or L-glyceraldehyde, assuming that the horizontal bonds point toward you and the vertical bonds point away from you (Section 4.7):
a.
b.
c.
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Indicate whether each of the following structures is D-glyceraldehyde or L-glyceraldehyde, assuming that the horizontal bonds point toward you and the vertical bonds point away from you (Section 4.7):
a.
b.
c.
Draw Fischer projections of L-glucose and L-fructose.
a. Are d-erythrose and l-erythrose enantiomers or diastereomers?
b. Are l-erythrose and l-threose enantiomers or diastereomers?